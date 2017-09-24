Hoosiers Get Verbal Commitment from In-state Backstroker Meri Gray

Anderson, Indiana’s Meri Gray has announced via social media her intention to swim for Indiana University in the fall. Other verbal commits to the Hoosiers’ class of 2022 include: Callie Wilhite, Christin Rockway, Ileah Doctor, Julia Wolf, Mackenzie Looze, Maggie Wallace, Morgan Scott, and Noelle Peplowski.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Indiana University!! #iuredrevolution #iuhoosiers”

Gray swims for Yorktown High School and Cardinal Community Swim Club. At the 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Meet she finaled in the 100 back (16th) and led off Yorktown’s fourth-place medley relay. She extended her repertoire at the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Short Course State Championships, competing in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Later that month, at Indy Sectionals, she swam the LCM 200 free, both backs, and the 100 fly, and she repeated the program at the end of the summer at the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior Long Course State Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.81

100 back – 56.48

200 back – 2:07.28

