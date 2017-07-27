Mackenzie Looze to Swim for Dad at Indiana University

Rising high school senior Mackenzie Looze, daughter of Indiana University Swimming head coach Ray Looze and BHSS swimming co-head coach Kandis Looze, has made a verbal commitment to the Hoosiers for 2018-19.

“I have decided to continue my swimming career at Indiana University to swim under my father and the rest of his coaching staff. I’m from Bloomington Indiana so I’m not going too far.”

Swimming for Bloomington High School South at the 2017 IHSAA State Tournament, Looze finished fourth in the 200 IM, split a 28.43 in the breaststroke leg of the second-place 200 medley relay, and anchored the fourth-place 400 free relay in 50.65. She swims in the summer with Indiana Swim Team, which is coached by the IU swim team staff, and during the school year with her high school team, coached by Phil Cole and Kandis Looze. Squeezed in between summer and high school seasons, she swims with Bloomington Swim Club, coached by Jeff Lebeau.

Top SCY times:

500 free – 4:59.69

200 free – 1:50.66

200 IM – 2:00.43

Top LCM times:

400 IM – 4:59.57

200 IM – 2:20.14

200 free – 2:05.83

Looze will join the Indiana University class of 2022 with Christin Rockway, Ileah Doctor, Julia Wolf, Maggie Wallace, Morgan Scott, and Noelle Peplowski.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].