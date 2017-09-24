Virginia 5A Finalist Rebecca Rogers Gives Verbal to William and Mary

Rebecca Rogers has made a verbal commitment to the College of William and Mary and will thus follow her father as a second-generation member of The Tribe. Rogers hails from Richmond, Virginia and swims for Mills E. Godwin High School and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

“I can’t wait to spend the next for years swimming for the tribe! William and Mary had the perfect mix of academics and swimming that I was looking for and I could not be more excited to attend my father’s alma mater in the fall!” [sic]

Rogers scored in all four of her events at the 2017 VHSL 5A Girls’ State Championships. She placed 12th in the 200 IM and 15th in the 100 fly individually, swam fly on the Mills Godwin 9th-place medley relay, and contributed a leg to the 12th-place 400 free relay.

In club swimming she updated all her short course times at the Virginia Swimming Short Course Senior Championships and, a week later, at the NCSA Spring Championship. These included: 1000 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Similarly, she improved in nearly everything she swam at the LCM versions of the same two meets: 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 2:03.61

100 fly – 57.66

400 IM – 4:29.10

200 IM – 2:07.53

Rogers’ best 200 fly time would have landed her in the A final at the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Championships, joining current junior Maria Oceguera and current senior Abby Mack. She also would have qualified for the B final of the 400 IM. She will join Ellie Henry in the class of 2022.

excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at William and Mary!!!! #rolltribe 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/NZCkFeLmES — Rebecca Rogers (@rebeccarogers01) September 23, 2017

