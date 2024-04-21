World Champion Tang Qianting Lowers Newly-Minted 100 Breast Asian Record To 1:04.39

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships went down tonight in Shenzhen and 20-year-old Tang Qianting once again put on a show in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.

After firing off a new Asian Record of 1:04.68 in last night’s semi-final, Tang lowered the benchmark down to an even quicker 1:04.39 to earn gold tonight and punch her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Tang is coached by Pierre Lafontaine, former CEO of Swimming Canada, head coach of Swimming Canada, and head coach of the Australian Institute of Sport.

Tang opened in 29.64 and closed in 34.75 to get under the 1:05 barrier for just the 2nd time in her career. Entering this competition, Tang’s personal best rested at the Chinese national record of 1:05.27 from this year’s World Championships. That garnered her the gold medal in Doha.

Comparing Tang’s swims from last night and this evening to the current 1:04.13 world record, the Chinese ace was quicker on the way out of both performances than American Lilly King was in 2017.

LILLY KING‘S CURRENT WR-1:04.13 TANG’S NEW ASIAN RECORD-1:04.39 TANG’S OLD ASIAN RECORD-1:04.68 29.80 29.64 29.74 34.33 34.75 34.94

Tang’s performance tonight now renders her the 4th-fastest swimmer in history.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke All-Time Performers

Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13, 2017 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, 2013 Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 1:04.36, 2017 Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:04.39, 2024 Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45, 2009

Runner-up tonight’s final, Yang Chang, also dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:06.79, earning silver in 1:06.39. Yu Jingyao earned bronze in 1:07.21.

Tang remains ranked #1 in the world on the season and sole swimmer to have delved under 1:05 thus far.