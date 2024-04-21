World Champion Tang Qianting Lowers Newly-Minted 100 Breast Asian Record To 1:04.39

2024 CHINESE NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, April 19th – Sunday, April 27th
- Shenzhen, China
- LCM (50m)
Day 3 of the 2024 Chinese National Swimming Championships went down tonight in Shenzhen and 20-year-old Tang Qianting once again put on a show in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.
After firing off a new Asian Record of 1:04.68 in last night’s semi-final, Tang lowered the benchmark down to an even quicker 1:04.39 to earn gold tonight and punch her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Tang is coached by Pierre Lafontaine, former CEO of Swimming Canada, head coach of Swimming Canada, and head coach of the Australian Institute of Sport.
Tang opened in 29.64 and closed in 34.75 to get under the 1:05 barrier for just the 2nd time in her career. Entering this competition, Tang’s personal best rested at the Chinese national record of 1:05.27 from this year’s World Championships. That garnered her the gold medal in Doha.
Comparing Tang’s swims from last night and this evening to the current 1:04.13 world record, the Chinese ace was quicker on the way out of both performances than American Lilly King was in 2017.
|LILLY KING‘S CURRENT WR-1:04.13
|TANG’S NEW ASIAN RECORD-1:04.39
|TANG’S OLD ASIAN RECORD-1:04.68
|29.80
|29.64
|29.74
|34.33
|34.75
|34.94
Tang’s performance tonight now renders her the 4th-fastest swimmer in history.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 100 Breaststroke All-Time Performers
- Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13, 2017
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:04.35, 2013
- Yuliya Efimova (RUS) – 1:04.36, 2017
- Tang Qianting (CHN) – 1:04.39, 2024
- Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45, 2009
Runner-up tonight’s final, Yang Chang, also dipped under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 1:06.79, earning silver in 1:06.39. Yu Jingyao earned bronze in 1:07.21.
Tang remains ranked #1 in the world on the season and sole swimmer to have delved under 1:05 thus far.
2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Breast
TANG
1:04.68
|2
|Evgeniia
CHIKUNOVA
|RUS
|1:05.11
|04/17
|3
|Tatjana
SCHOENMAKER
|RSA
|1:05.41
|04/12
|4
|Lilly
KING
|USA
|1:05.67
|01/11
|5
| Lydia
JACOBY
|USA
|1:05.74
|04/11
Great swimming. I’m surprised others aren’t screaming cheat. Then I read next comment suspicious. Wow. Pierre great work. Have fun n continue. BillPark ChPC
So not impressed anymore. I feel sorry for these swimmers. They’ll be ostracized in Paris.
So really, Schoenmaker has the fastest time bc I can’t trust the Russians.
WOW
Very disappointing swim by Pan. He did a complete opposite of his tactic from last night. Then he went out hard the first 150 and then cruised him the last 50. Tonight he cruised the first 150m and then came home hard.
I really wish I could look at this without suspicion
Oh dear trust me it is a lot easier than seeing women and children getting slaughtered everyday even as I type this sentence.
Least obvious palestine supporter rage baiter
In Meilutyte we trust.
Her recent foot surgery might be too much to overcome.
🙁
Who cares. Nothing a Chinese swimmer does going forward should matter to ANYONE interested in a clean sport. They deserve NO benefit of the doubt whatsoever. Tap dance around this if you wish. But it’s garbage.
The part that Wada said Usada gave the same reason chinada did for numerous cases you completelly ignored right?
My early predictions for olympics medalist right now:
50 free 🥇sjostrom 🥈walsh🥉mckeon
100free🥇 Steenberguen🥈o callaghan🥉douglass
200 free 🥇o callaghan🥈yang xunyuan 🥉 titmus
400 🥇 mcintosh 🥈titmus🥉ledecky
800🥇ledecky🥈pallister🥉quadarella
1500 🥇 ledecky 🥈quadarella🥉grimes
100 back 🥇 McKeown 🥈 smith 🥉 berkoff
200back🥇smith🥈 McKeown 🥉curzan
100 breast🥇tang🥈 schoenmaker 🥉 meilutyte
200 breast🥇 schoenmaker🥈 douglass 🥉schouten
100 butterfly🥇 Walsh 🥈Huske🥉wattel
200 butterfly🥇 mcintosh 🥈 smith 🥉dekkers
200im🥇 Douglass🥈 mcintosh 🥉 McKeown
400 im🥇 mcintosh 🥈 grimes 🥉 colbert
Colbert for bronze in 4 IM is pretty bold. The two favorites for runner-up at US trials, Walsh and Weyant, both have decently faster PBs than her.
weyant hasn’t been at his level since then and walsh doesn’t have less PB than colbert,
walsh pb 4:34:46
colbert pb 4:34:01
Sorry, looks like swimcloud hasn’t updated that yet.
Also, I think Weyant is at a similar level to where she was in Tokyo, we didn’t get to see her in Fukuoka because of a stupid DQ at World Trials, and she had a phenomenal NCAAs in March. It’ll be interesting to see her at Trials.
Also, Walsh for gold? Ahead of Huske? And Wattel on the podium? She hasn’t been anywhere close to her PB in so long. This list is…interesting.
I think G. Walsh has a higher drop margin than Huske, and I think she will make WR in trials.
Wattel has a very good PB (56.14 in 2022) and being in his country can be very good for him
And Maggie missing the podium.
no
Cant see mckeown losing to smith
Where is haughey?
No yufei?
The german 100 flyer?
Yeahh, haughey is an option for bronze in 100 free
Also Kohler is probable option for bronze
Haughey is favorite for silver behind moc on 200….
That would be Titmus
Crazy but not imppssible pick
5+ swimmers go sub4 on 400 free and ledecky miss the podium
Summer McIntosh will likely win every event she races. I believe everyone is underestimating her right now and she will drop some wicked times.
A WR in the 200 fly is coming.
I believe she can break the textile WR (2:03.86) but to go 2:01 she needs to have at least 56-low 100 speed as it’s not possible to close that fast without the supersuits