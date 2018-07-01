Andrii Govorov Shatters 50 Fly World Record In 22.27

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

After stating that he was aiming for it after the prelims, Ukrainian Andrii Govorov unleashed a new world record in the men’s 50 fly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, clocking a time of 22.27. He crushes the previous standard, held by Spain’s Rafael Munoz, of 22.43.

That record by Munoz was one of the records that had remained standing from the super-suit era of 2009, when world records fell like bowling pins with the advancement of new technology in racing suits. They were later banned in 2010.

This isn’t a shocking performance, as Govorov was just one tenth off of Munoz’s record a few weeks ago on the Mare Nostrum Tour in 22.53. Prior to that swim, his best was a 22.69 from 2016.

He now owns three swims inside the all-time top-10:

Fastest Performances Ever
1 Andrii Govorov 22.27
2 Rafael Munoz 22.43
3 Rafael Munoz 22.45
4 Rafael Munoz 22.48
5 Rafael Munoz 22.49
6 Nicholas Santos 22.51
7 Andrii Govorov 22.53
8 Milorad Cavic 22.67
9 Rafael Munoz 22.68
10 Andrii Govorov 22.69
10 Milorad Cavic 22.69

Govorov beat reigning world champ Ben Proud head-to-head in the race, and there was speculation that Proud could give him a run after his 21.16 50 free, but he ultimately was 22.93, which does improve his season-best time.

Race video:

41
Leave a Reply

16 Comment threads
25 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
26 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Philip Johnson

Always a great day to see a suited record go down. It happens rarely on the men’s side so enjoy it.

Vote Up23-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
SharkSpeed

What a BEAST!!!!

Vote Up12-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
bear drinks beer

Wanna see a video of this swim.

Vote Up18-2Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!