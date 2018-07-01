Andrii Govorov Shatters 50 Fly World Record In 22.27

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Race Program

Psych Sheet

Live Results

After stating that he was aiming for it after the prelims, Ukrainian Andrii Govorov unleashed a new world record in the men’s 50 fly at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, clocking a time of 22.27. He crushes the previous standard, held by Spain’s Rafael Munoz, of 22.43.

That record by Munoz was one of the records that had remained standing from the super-suit era of 2009, when world records fell like bowling pins with the advancement of new technology in racing suits. They were later banned in 2010.

This isn’t a shocking performance, as Govorov was just one tenth off of Munoz’s record a few weeks ago on the Mare Nostrum Tour in 22.53. Prior to that swim, his best was a 22.69 from 2016.

He now owns three swims inside the all-time top-10:

Govorov beat reigning world champ Ben Proud head-to-head in the race, and there was speculation that Proud could give him a run after his 21.16 50 free, but he ultimately was 22.93, which does improve his season-best time.

Race video: