Govorov Takes it Easy in Prelims, Shooting for 50 Fly WR in Finals (Video)

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Ukrainian swimmer Andrii Govorov has been flirting with the World Record in the 50 fly all summer, and after what he calls a “not pushed” 22.89 in prelims on Sunday at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, he’s gunning for that record in finals.

In an interview with SwimSwam Italia reporter Giusy Cisale on Sunday, Govorov stops short of calling his shot, but did broach the topic of the World Record.

“Tonight I’m going to try to do my best to be as close as possible to the World Record,” Govorov said. “It was pretty easy this morning.”

His prelims swim was already a new Sette Colli Meet Record, and in mid June in Monaco he swam a 22.53 in a head-to-head final against Michael Andrew, which makes him the 2nd-fastest swimmer ever, and left him just a tenth of a second short of the World Record.

Fastest 50 LCM Fly Performances in History