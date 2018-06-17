Andrii Govorov Swims Textile Best 50 Fly at Mare Nostrum – Monaco

2018 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – MONACO

June 16th-17th, 2018

LCM (50m) pool

Monaco

Stop 3 of 3: Prelims/Finals

Meet Central

Live Results

After swimming a tied-for-8th-best-time-ever in the 50 fly on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 50 fly shootout, Ukrainian Andrii Govorov became the second-fastest man ever, and fastest in textile, in the 50 fly final on Sunday in Monaco.

Govorov, swimming in the 50 fly head-to-head final against American Michael Andrew, posted a 22.53. The time is one that has only been surpassed by the Spanish World Record holder Rafael Munoz, who swam 22.4 in four different swims within a week in 2009, during the super-suit era of swimming.

Fastest 50 LCM Fly Performances in History

Rafael Munoz, Spain, 4/5/2009 – 22.43 Rafael Munoz, Spain, 4/5/2009 – 22.45 Rafael Munoz, Spain, 4/11/2009 – 22.48 Rafael Munoz, Spain, 4/11/2009 – 22.49 Andrii Govorov, Ukraine, 6/17/2018 – 22.53

The previous textile-best swim, and now the 6th-best performance in history, is a 22.61 done by Brazilian Nicholas Santos in 2017.

Govorov, in the process, broke his own Ukrainian Record of 22.69 that he swam both at the 2009 World Championships and in the quarterfinals of the Monaco shootout on Saturday evening.

For comparison’s sake, Ukraine’s 2nd-ranked 50 meter freestyler this year, behind Govorov, is Sergii Shevtsov. H swam a 22.59 in the 50 free in April.