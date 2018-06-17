Auburn Receives Verbal Commitment from GHSA Champ Hannah Mattson

Cataula, Georgia’s Hannah Mattson has announced via social media that she made a verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2019-20.

“So excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University!!! A huge thanks to all my coaches, friends, and family for their love and support over the years. WAR EAGLE!! 🦅🐯”

Mattson swims for Brookstone School and Columbus Aquatic Club in Columbus, Georgia. She tied for first place in the 100 free (50.98) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.14) at the 2018 GHSA 1-5A State Swimming & Diving Meet. The previous season she had been runner-up in both events.

Mattson has had an outstanding junior year. Between the Georgia Swimming Senior Short Course State Meet in the fall, high school season in the winter, and Greensboro Sectionals this spring, she has rewritten her SCY lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/1000 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200/400 IM.

She is shaping up to be a “Day Three” specialist with her times in the 200 back, 100 free and 200 fly, but the progress she has made across the board over the last 12 months could make her a threat in a variety of events when she suits up for the Tigers. She will join Shayna Fetes in the Auburn class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.24

100 back – 56.71

200 fly – 2:01.99

100 fly – 55.85

200 free – 1:49.71

100 free – 50.98

