Bolles Sprinter Ria Malhotra Verbally Commits to Florida Gators

Ria Malhotra, a rising senior at Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Florida’s class of 2023. There she will join fellow commits Allie Piccirillo, Kathleen Golding, Talia Bates, and Tylor Mathieu in the fall of 2019. She wrote on social media:

“So blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment so swim and study at UF!!! Could not have done it wo my family coaches and friends! GO GATORS🧡💙”

Malhotra represented Nease at the 2017 FHSAA Class 3A Championships where her performances in the 50 free and 100 free set school records of 23.38 and 51.69, respectively. Malhotra wound up placing second in the 50 and 7th in the 100. She also anchored Nease’s 200 free relay (23.23) and led off the 400 free relay (52.41), both of which took 5th.

Malhotra swims year-round for Bolles School Sharks. She competed at Winter Junior Nationals East in the 50/100 free and snagged a PB in the 100 fly in time trials. In long course season last summer she earned lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50 fly; she has kicked off this season with new times in the LCM 800 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.38

100 free – 51.69

100 fly – 58.18

