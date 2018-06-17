35 Swimmers In San Jose Treated For Chemical Exposure

35 swimmers were treated for chemical exposure last Thursday, June 14th, as a pool attendant working at Shadow Brook Swim Club in San Jose, California reportedly poured the wrong type of chemicals into the facility’s pool tanks.

With a yellow gas cloud seeping onto the pool deck, the affected swimmers were vomiting, having shortness of breath and experiencing dizziness when the San Jose Fire Department arrived on the scene.

The affected persons were transported to nine different hospitals after ‘getting stripped of their clothes and rinsed with water.’ San Jose authorities say that those affected could have ‘potentially drowned from fluid buildup in their lungs’ if they had been left untreated.

Per SF Gate, officials measured 15ppm of chlorine in the pool tank room later that Thursday and it remained unclear how It is unclear how long it would take for officials to get chlorine levels back to safe levels.

Below is a tweet from a local reporter from Thursday evening, detailing the situation at the time.