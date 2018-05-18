Another Gator in the Mathieu Family: Tylor Mathieu Sends Verbal to Florida

Eight years after her older sister Alicia Mathieu committed to the University of Florida, Willington, Connecticut’s Tylor Mathieu has followed suit and announced her intention to join the Gators in the class of 2023.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Florida!! I felt at home as soon as I stepped on the campus and met the coaches. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates from Blue Devil Swim Club who got me here! I cannot wait to be a Gator!!!”

Mathieu is a junior at Rocky Hill High School. She won the 200/500 free double at both the Connecticut Girls’ M Championships and the Connecticut Girls’ Open State Championships last fall. Her winning time in the latter (1:50.38) was a personal best. At Ithaca Sectionals this spring she was an A-finalist in the 200/500/1000/1650 freestyle events. She went best times in the 500/1000/1650 and the 100 breast.

Allie Piccirillo, Kathleen Golding, and Talia Bates have also verbally committed to swim for Florida in the fall of 2019. Alicia Mathieu, an All-American who graduated from Florida in 2014, told SwimSwam, “I can’t wait to see another Mathieu girl at UF!”

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:50.38

500 free – 4:51.83

1000 free – 10:04.39

1650 free – 16:53.61

100 breast – 1:06.02

200 breast – 2:26.88

