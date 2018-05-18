2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- May 16th-20th, 2018
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN
- 50m
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Omega Results
- Thursday Finals Heat Sheet
- Live Stream
In addition to winning gold in Thursday night’s 200 breast at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, junior breaststroke star Daniel Roy also took down a record. Roy demolished his own former 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event, blowing away the old mark of 2:10.77 by a full second as he touched in 2:09.73.
Roy’s Splits:
- 1st 50 Split- 30.04
- 2nd 50 Split- 32.89
- 3rd 50 Split- 33.26
- 4th 50 Split- 33.54
- Final Time- 2:09.73
Roy’s Splits by 100:
- 1st 100 Split- 1:02.93
- 2nd 100 Split- 1:06.80
- Final Time- 2:09.73
Tonight, Roy battled with World Champion IMer Chase Kalisz as it came down to the touch. Through the front half, Kalisz led by about half a second as he turned in 1:02.47 to Roy’s 1:02.93. He held steady through the 150, but Roy charged home in 33.54 to Kalisz’s 34.11 to out-touch Kalisz by just under 2 tenths at the finish.
Kalisz’s swim was nearly a second faster than his former best and marked his first swim below 2:10. His former best was a 2:10.74 from the Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta last year, which was right around this time of the season. Kalisz lowered his time to a 2:09.90 to take 2nd tonight.
4 Comments on "Roy Takes Down 17-18 NAG with 2:09.7 200 Breast; Out-Touches Kalisz"
My 1 breast time barely beats his 2nd 100 split dafuq
Same…his second 100 is almost the summer junior cut…
And he self-trains…in a small town of eastern Washington!
Insane! Didn’t even know Kalisz’s was a best time as well. Really making the men’s breaststroke Pan Pacs competition heat up like crazy. Just imagine when he gets to Stanford as well. Big things to come!