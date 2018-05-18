Roy Takes Down 17-18 NAG with 2:09.7 200 Breast; Out-Touches Kalisz

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

In addition to winning gold in Thursday night’s 200 breast at the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Indianapolis, junior breaststroke star Daniel Roy also took down a record. Roy demolished his own former 17-18 National Age Group Record in the event, blowing away the old mark of 2:10.77 by a full second as he touched in 2:09.73.

Roy’s Splits:

  • 1st 50 Split- 30.04
  • 2nd 50 Split- 32.89
  • 3rd 50 Split- 33.26
  • 4th 50 Split- 33.54
  • Final Time- 2:09.73

Roy’s Splits by 100:

  • 1st 100 Split- 1:02.93
  • 2nd 100 Split- 1:06.80
  • Final Time- 2:09.73

Tonight, Roy battled with World Champion IMer Chase Kalisz as it came down to the touch. Through the front half, Kalisz led by about half a second as he turned in 1:02.47 to Roy’s 1:02.93. He held steady through the 150, but Roy charged home in 33.54 to Kalisz’s 34.11 to out-touch Kalisz by just under 2 tenths at the finish.

Kalisz’s swim was nearly a second faster than his former best and marked his first swim below 2:10. His former best was a 2:10.74 from the Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta last year, which was right around this time of the season. Kalisz lowered his time to a 2:09.90 to take 2nd tonight.

4 Comments on "Roy Takes Down 17-18 NAG with 2:09.7 200 Breast; Out-Touches Kalisz"

Bruh.

My 1 breast time barely beats his 2nd 100 split dafuq

1 hour ago
Swimmer

Same…his second 100 is almost the summer junior cut…

1 hour ago
Mt Raining Rainier

And he self-trains…in a small town of eastern Washington!

11 minutes ago
NCSwimming

Insane! Didn’t even know Kalisz’s was a best time as well. Really making the men’s breaststroke Pan Pacs competition heat up like crazy. Just imagine when he gets to Stanford as well. Big things to come!

1 minute ago

