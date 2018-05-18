Chattahoochee Gold Free/Back Specialist Meghan Taner Commits to Bucknell

Marietta, Georgia’s Meghan Taner has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Bucknell University in the fall. Taner is a senior at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School. She came in third in the 100 back (56.71) and 11th in the 50 free (24.87 in prelims) at the 2018 GHSA 1-3A State Swimming & Diving Meet in February. She also led off Holy Innocents’ state-champion 200 medley relay and third-place 200 free relay.

Taner does her year-round swimming with Chattahoochee Gold under Michael Wardwell. Last summer she had strong performances at the Georgia Senior State Meet, going best times in the LCM 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. She took that momentum into her senior year of high school and has since updated her SCY times in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 100/200 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.87

100 back – 56.71

200 back – 2:09.31

100 fly – 1:00.22

