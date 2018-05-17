2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

After timed final heats of the 1500 got things kicked off in Indianapolis at the TYR Pro Swim Series on Wednesday night, the first full finals session goes off tonight from the IUPUI Natatorium with a field full of Olympic and World champions.

Katie Ledecky, fresh off her world record performance last night, will swim a pair of events this evening, coming in as the top seed in the 400 free and the 6th seed in the 100 free. Olympic champion Simone Manuel and rising Canadian star Taylor Ruck lead that 100 field.

Nathan Adrian is undefeated in the 100 free at these Pro Swim meets (and on U.S. soil since 2010), but will have his work cut out for him to keep that streak going tonight as he faces a loaded field that includes top seed Blake Pieroni, NC State speedsters Justin Ress and Ryan Held, and Auburn’s Zach Apple.

Other high profile names competing tonight include Lilly KingKelsi DahliaMallory Comerford and Kevin Cordes.

In terms of scratches, Held was the only one amongst A-finalists, opting out of the 100 fly.

In addition to tonight’s finals, there will also be a mixed medley relay consisting of the SwimSquad teams. Lineups for that can be found here.

Women’s 100 Fly Final

  1. Kelsi Dahlia, CARD, 57.38
  2. Mallory Comerford, UOFL, 58.51
  3. Hellen Moffitt, TE, 58.94

Just as we saw in the prelims Kelsi Dahlia of Cardinal Aquatics got out fast in the women’s 100 fly, turning in 26.85 before extending her lead coming home to win easily in 57.38. That puts her 6th in the world for the 2018 calendar year.

Her Louisville teammate Mallory Comerford was just 6th at the halfway mark, but charged back in 30.78 to grab 2nd in 58.51. Hellen Moffitt was the other swimmer sub-59 in 58.94 for 3rd, while HPC Ontario’s Rebecca Smith took 4th in 59.01.

Katie Drabot was 5th in 59.30, while Amanda Kendall and Veronica Burchill tied for 6th in 59.33. Ella Eastin got under a minute from the B-final in 59.67.

Men’s 100 Fly Final

  1. Gunnar Bentz, DYNA, 53.03
  2. Tom Shields, CAL, 53.08
  3. Vini Lanza, IST, 53.12

The men’s 100 fly final proved to be incredibly close, with the top-3 finishers all within a tenth of each other. Indiana’s Vini Lanza got out to the early lead turning in 24.56, but Gunnar Bentz and Tom Shields were hot on his tail as the three raced for home. At the wall it was Bentz, who came back in 27.94, out-touching the other two for the win in 53.03, with Shields 2nd in 53.08 and Lanza 3rd in 53.12.

Camden Murphy of the Athens Bulldogs had the fastest back half of anyone in 27.73, claiming 4th in 53.30, while Drew Kibler (53.62) and Nicolas Albiero (53.92) also cracked 54 seconds for 5th and 6th. Carson Foster won the B-final for 9th overall in 55.18.

Women’s 400 Free Final

  1. Katie Ledecky, STAN, 3:57.94
  2. Leah Smith, FORD, 4:06.67
  3. Katie Drabot, UN, 4:08.29

Katie Ledecky was dominant in the women’s 400 final as expected, blitzing her way to a time of 3:57.94, which is the 2nd fastest in history. She breaks her own U.S. Open Record of 3:58.44, and now owns the ten fastest swims in history, knocking Federica Pellegrini‘s 3:59.15 from 2009 into 11th. Her world record stands at 3:56.46 from the 2016 Olympics.

Leah Smith had a rough mile last night, but came back with two solid 400s today, earning the runner-up position in a time of 4:06.67. Katie Drabot negative split the race to overtake Hali Flickinger late and claim 3rd in 4:08.29, with Flickinger 4th in 4:08.61. This was a quick turnarund for Drabot who swam the 100 fly at the beginning of the session. Erica Sullivan was 5th in 4:12.01, while Ally McHugh won the B-final in 4:11.41.

