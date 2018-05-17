4th Seed Ryan Held Scratches 100 Fly Final At Indianapolis PSS

2018 INDIANAPOLIS PRO SWIM SERIES

There was only one scratch out of an A-final on day 2 of the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis, as Wolfpack Elite’s Ryan Held has withdrawn from the men’s 100 fly in order to solely focus on the 100 free. This morning, the 22-year-old finished 4th in the 100 fly in a time of 53.69, just over half a second back of leader Gunnar Bentz (53.11).

Held will focus on his best event tonight, as he was the gold medalist last summer in the 100 free at the World University Games and was on the gold medal winning 400 free relay at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. After a disappointing U.S. Trials last year missing the World Championship team, look for a big summer from the NC State post-grad. He heads into that final in 6th place after going 49.88 in the morning.

Held’s scratch bumps Pace Clark, who was .01 back of 8th place Zach Harting this morning in 54.10, into the A-final of the 100 fly.

The only other scratch among swimmers in either the ‘A’ or ‘B’ final came in the men’s 100 free, where veteran Matt Grevers bowed out of the B-final after placing 10th this morning in 50.92. That moves Harting, who was 17th this morning in 51.74, into the consolation heat.