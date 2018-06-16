Andriy Govorov Ties 5th-Best 50 Fly in History

Few swimmers in history have specialized as much in a 50 meter stroke race as has 26-year old Ukrainian Andriy Govorov in the 50 fly. His 21 international medals at the junior and senior level have all been in 50 meter distances, and 15 of those have come in the 50 fly. That includes all 3 of his World Championship medals (1 bronze LC, 1 silver and 1 bronze SC); all of his European titles (1 LC, 3 SC), and his only World University Games title.

On Saturday, in the first day of the last stop of the 2018 Mare Nostrum series, Govorov re-submitted that charge with a 22.69 in the quarter-finals of the 50 fly shootout. There, he swam a 22.69, which tied his own 2016 time as the 2nd-best swim ever done in a textile suit. Brazil’s Nicholas Santos, who was 22.61 last year, holds the honor as fastest.

Govorov’s time is also tied as the 8th-best performance in all eras (with his own swim and a Milorad Cavic 22.69 from 2009), and he’s the 4th-best performer of all eras.

The World Record and 4 best times in history belong to Spaniard Rafael Munoz, who swam 22.4 four times in two weeks in 2009. He never went sub-23 outside of 2009.

Govorov will have two more chances to swim the 50 fly on Sunday in Moncao. The next noteworthy target is Cavic’s 22.67 as #3 all-time, followed by Santos at 22.61 and then Munoz at 22.43.

All-Time Top 5 Performers, mens’ 50 fly