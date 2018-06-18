Seven Olympians Highlight USA Men’s World League Super Final Roster

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Huntington Beach, Calif. – USA Men’s Senior National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced his roster for the upcoming FINA World League Super Final. Coming off a gold medal at 2018 FINA Intercontinental Tournament, Team USA heads to Budapest, Hungary for competition following a week of training in Belgrade, Serbia. Seven Olympians will anchor the Team USA squad including McQuin Baron, Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido, Ben Hallock, Alex Obert, Alex Roelse and Jesse Smith.

The United States will open play on Monday against Spain at 12:15pm et/9:15am pt before taking on Kazakhstan and Croatia to finish out pool play. All matches will stream LIVE on FINA TV and can be accessed by clicking here. (subscription required).

2018 FINA World League Super Final – USA Men’s National Team Roster

McQuin Baron (North Tustin, CA/USC/NYAC)

Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Bruin)

Alex Bowen (Santana, CA/Stanford/NYAC)

Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita, Italy/California/Olympic Club)

Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/Orange Lutheran HS/North Irvine WPC)

Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/LA Premier)

Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/LA Premier)

Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/LA Water Polo)

Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific/NYAC)

Chancellor Ramirez (Pasadena, CA/UCLA/NYAC)

Alex Roelse (Maarssen, Netherlands/UCLA/NYAC)

Jesse Smith (Coronado, CA/Pepperdine/NYAC)

Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA/USC/Trojan)

Head Coach: Dejan Udovicic

Assistant Coaches: Alex Rodriguez and Gavin Arroyo

Team Manager: Lori Verdegaal

2018 FINA World League Super Final – USA Men’s National Team Schedule

June 18 – vs Spain 12:15pm et/9:15am pt

June 19 – vs Kazakhstan 1:45pm et/10:45am pt

June 20 – vs Croatia 9:15am et/6:15am pt

June 21 – Quarterfinals (TBD)

June 22 – Semfinals (TBD)

June 23 – Finals (TBD)

All matches stream LIVE on FINA TV (subscription required).