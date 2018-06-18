Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Father’s Day Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Tweets one through five honor some of the best swim dads and dad-swimmers out there, and six through ten feature our regularly scheduled content. So from Michael Phelps‘ greatness, to, well, Michael Phelps‘ greatness, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Truth.

#9

Don’t try this at home.

#8

We wish we were this clever.

#7

Four years old?! LONG COURSE?!

#6

Yup, that’s almost definitely what it was.

And now… on to the dads.

#5

#4

Happy Father's Day to the man! #cooldad

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@ryan_f_murphy) on

#3

#2

Happy Daddy’s Day, Matty G. Your fatherhood skills are bomb. The Dutchess loves you so.🥇💣 #skylarlea #daddymatty

A post shared by Annie Grevers (@anniegrevers) on

#1

Happy Father’s Day to my Daaaaaad!! Thank you for always getting up with me, playing whatever I want and making me eat. I look up to you because you’re the best! I love you (posted by @mrs.nicolephelps )

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Becky D

Oh, dear. Glad I didn’t swim any long course until I was 11.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Caeleb Dressel Will Win 9 Gold Medals in Tokyo

13

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!