Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Father’s Day Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Tweets one through five honor some of the best swim dads and dad-swimmers out there, and six through ten feature our regularly scheduled content. So from Michael Phelps‘ greatness, to, well, Michael Phelps‘ greatness, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Both named Michael. Both American heroes. pic.twitter.com/7fJ2ks2Gx9 — Dwight Schrute (@DwightFalse) June 12, 2018

Truth.

#9

Always looking for new ways to beat the competition 😤💯 pic.twitter.com/BjTvWT9Zks — Braden Nyboer (@bradennyboer) June 13, 2018

Don’t try this at home.

#8

Two suction cup shower handles, two pulleys, some string and weight belts and you've got yourself a power tower. #thinkfast @ericusbeck @paisley006 @Wiss_Swim_Dive pic.twitter.com/tMBahHjbPz — Coach Greg (@coach_greg7) June 14, 2018

We wish we were this clever.

#7

Claire Wilkins swimming 100m Free fastest at TNAQ Invite 2:36.9 fastest time for 4 year olds this season in the nation #skynation @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/F3mj0xd5VH — Coach Dee Wilkins (@SKYSwimTeam) June 17, 2018

Four years old?! LONG COURSE?!

#6

Must have had a good heat swim and thought she could drop in the final 😂 https://t.co/CKFq9S7RKa — Duncan Scott (@Dunks_Scott) June 17, 2018

Yup, that’s almost definitely what it was.

And now… on to the dads.

#5

Happy Father’s Day Dad! Thanks for being the best cheerleader at countless swim meets 🎉 Have a great day (p.s. thanks for hanging out with Birdie while I’m in Grand Cayman 🤪😘) #daddysgirl #fathersday #adventures pic.twitter.com/2GEjaZs95l — Becca Meyers (@becca_meyers) June 17, 2018

