John Carroll Removed As Head Coach Of Jersey Wahoos

The Jersey Wahoos have removed longtime head coach John Carroll from his duties effective immediately, posting a statement on their website.

The statement, which didn’t mention Carroll by name, states the board has initiated a national search for a new Director of Competitive Swimming, and that Karen Clemens will take over that role in the interim. Clemens has been with the team since 1981, and most recently was the assistant of the Junior A-1 group and was the coordinator of the Safe Sport program.

The statement also states they plan to have a new director in place by the end of the summer, and that they’ve hired Ed Abele as their new Director of Business Development. Abele will be “restructuring the business side” of the Wahoos, and has worked closely with the team’s staff over the last few months, per the statement from Club President Brad Glenn.

This abruptly ends Carroll’s time with the team he has been with for 40 years. Starting out in 1978, he became the head coach of the Senior A1 program and the Wahoos’ full-time facilities manager in 1987. He was twice named Middle Atlantic Coach of the Year in 1987 and 1992.

The Wahoos are based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.