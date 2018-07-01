Govorov Breaks 50 Fly Meet Record At Day 3 Sette Colli Prelims

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Ukrainian Andrii Govorov swam the fastest textile 50 fly in history a few weeks ago on the Mare Nostrum Tour, going 22.53, and after a strong prelim swim at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, perhaps has a shot to take a run at the suited world record of 22.43.

The 26-year-old qualified 1st for the final in a time of 22.89, the 15th time he’s gone under 23 seconds. It also broke his own meet record of 23.01, set in 2017.

Great Britain’s Ben Proud, who is the reigning world champion in the event and swam one of the fastest 50 freestyles in history earlier in the competition, qualified 3rd in 23.69 and will no doubt challenge Govorov for the title in the final.

OTHER TOP SEEDS