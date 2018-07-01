2018 Aussie Pan Pac Trials: Jessica Hansen Claims Only QT

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

With the biggest names on Australia’s national team already having notched Pan Pacific Championships qualifying times at the Commonwealth Games, tonight’s performances in South Australia were slightly on the quiet side. Kyle Chalmers, Mitch Larkin and Emma McKeon were among the Olympians in the pool, but, as they’re under heavy training, these Trials acted as just another in-season meet for them en route to Tokyo later this summer.

Chalmers fell to bond’s Elijah Winnington in the men’s 200m freestyle, with the 2016 Olympic 100m freestyle champion touching in 1:47.04 for silver behind Winnington’s 1:47.01. Chalmers won the men’s 200m freestyle event on the Gold Coast with his gold medal-garnering effort of 1:45.56, a time that ranks the Marion Swimming Club as 3rd in the world currently.

Alexander Graham finished in 1:47.18 for bronze, while Thomas Fraser-Holmes, competing in his first meet since serving an 12-month ban for missing doping tests, finished in a respectable 1:48.06 for 5th. With a Pan Pacs QT of 1:46.28, no men were added to the roster from tonight’s race.

Mack Horton, who already earned a QT in this 200 free event, took it easy, clocking 1:52.67 for 10th.

The women’s race was also rather subdued time-wise, as the top 3 women were well under the Pan Pacs cut of 1:56.34. West Australia’s Brianna Throssell led the charge, taking the gold in 1:58.09, while Mikkayla Sheridan touched less than .3 later in 1:48.33. Olympic bronze medalist Emma McKeon rounded out the top 3 in 1:58.61.

McKeon, along with teen dynamo Ariarne Titmus, has already qualified for the Pan Pacs roster in this 200m free event. Titmus’ time on the Gold Coast was particularly impressive, as the 17-year-old’s mark of 1:54.85 currently ranks as 3rd fastest int he world.

Although Titmus wasn’t in the women’s 200m free event tonight, the Tasmanian teen was still in the water contesting the 400m IM. Clocking a new personal best in this new event for her, Titmus finished 4th in 4:46.61. The top 3 spots belonged to Blair Evans, Kaylee McKeown and Tianni Gilmour, although none was able to capture a Pan Pacs QT.

Evans was the closest, finishing 1st in a time of 4:37.65, a mark painstakingly shy of the 4:37.14 QT. McKeown was 2nd in 4:42.38, while Gilmour earned bronze in 4:46.04. 27-year-old Evans, who earned 400m IM bronze at this year’s Commonwealth Games, will now need to target the 200m IM to punch a ticket to Tokyo, even though her effort tonight checks-in among the top 10 times in the world this season.

New IMer Mitch Larkin proved fastest in the 400m IM for the men, registering a winning time of 4:16.70 to tie the 2nd best of his career. That’s just short of the Pan Pacs QT of 4:15.69, however. He’ll still tackle the 200m IM later in the meet.

Jared Gilliland earned silver in 4:19.14, while Tomas Elliott took bronze in 4:21.17.

On a high note, Jessica Hansen did capture a Pan Pacs qualifying time tonight en route to topping the podium in the women’s 100m breaststroke. Clinching gold in 1:06.74, her effort dipped just under the 1:06.81 cut and beat out 2nd place finisher Leiston Pickett (1:07.09) and Georgia Bohl, who touched in 1:07.48 for 3rd.