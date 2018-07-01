Govorov on WR – “I’m not training fly, it’s just natural” (Video)

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 50 FLY

Meet Record: 22.89, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

Andrii Govorov unleashed the fastest swim of all-time in the men’s 50 fly final, clocking 22.27 to shatter the 9-year-old world record of 22.43 by 0.16. That record, set in 2009 amidst the super-suit era, belonged to Spaniard Rafael Munoz.

Interestingly enough, when SwimSwam Italia reported Guisy Cisale asked him about his training for this specific event, Govorov said that he had just decided to start racing the 50 fly for this training block, and is actually focused more on freestyle events in practice.

Ben Proud dropped his season-best by .03 for 2nd in 22.93, moving past Brazilian Nicholas Santosfor 2nd in the world rankings. Mathys Goosen of the Netherlands also clipped his season-best for 3rd in 23.57.