2018 Sette Colli Trophy: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

June 29-30 / July 1, 2018

Rome, Italy

Foro Italico

LCM (50m)

Race Program

Psych Sheet

Live Results

The final session of the 2018 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome is set to get underway, and an another exciting session is in store.

The most anticipated race of the night without a doubt is the men’s 50 fly, where top seed Andrii Govorov has said he’s aiming for the world record. He was just a tenth off a few weeks ago, but he’ll have to deal with Ben Proud, the reigning world champ in the event, who swam one of the fastest 50 frees in history on day 1.

For a full recap of this morning’s prelims, click here.

Men’s 200 Back

Meet Record: 1:55.05, Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2012

Hungarian Adam Telegdy broke the men’s 200 back field on the third 50, splitting 29,98, and held off Italian Christopher Ciccarese coming home to touch in 1:58.17 for the win. Telegdy, who holds a PB of 1:56.69 from last summer’s World Championships, lowers his season-best of 1:58.70 from the Hungarian Championships.

Ciccarese was just off his season-best for 2nd in 1:58.77, and Luke Greenbank had the fastest final 50 of anyone in 29.55 to clip 3rd from German Christian Diener. Diener led through the 100, and was just behind Telegdy at the 150, but struggled coming back and touched 4th in 1:59.17.

Women’s 200 Back

Meet Record: 2:07.73, Aya Terakawa (JPN), 2012

Italy’s Margherita Panziera follows up her national record in the 100 back from Saturday with another in the 200, knocking nearly a second off her previous lifetime best in 2:07.16. She breaks Alessia Filippi‘s 2009 record of 2:08.03, and improves her 2:08.08 from the Mediterranean Games. She moves up from 8th to 6th in the world rankings, and also broke Aya Terakawa‘s 2012 meet record of 2:07.73.

Jessica Fullalove flipped 5th at the 100 amidst the pack behind Panziera, but used a strong back half to take over the 2nd spot in 2:11.16, dropping her season-best of 2:11.51. Fellow Brit Kathryn Greenslade managed to hold off Simona Baumrtova (2:12.26) and Jenny Mensing (2:12.54) for 3rd in 2:12.23.

Men’s 50 Fly

Meet Record: 22.89, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

Andrii Govorov unleashed the fastest swim of all-time in the men’s 50 fly final, clocking 22.27 to shatter the 9-year-old world record of 22.43 by 0.16. That record, set in 2009 amidst the super-suit era, belonged to Spaniard Rafael Munoz.

Ben Proud dropped his season-best by .03 for 2nd in 22.93, moving past Brazilian Nicholas Santos for 2nd in the world rankings. Mathys Goosen of the Netherlands also clipped his season-best for 3rd in 23.57.

Women’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: 2:07.05, Sara Isakovic (SLO), 2008

Hungarian Boglarka Kapas was just 4th at the halfway mark of the women’s 200 fly, but came home in 1:04.8 (after going out in 1:02.7) to take over the lead and win in a new best time of 2:07.54. She jumps from 22nd to 8th in the world rankings.

Her teammate Liliana Szilagyi dropped a season-best herself in 2:08.01, improving her 2:08.48, to take 2nd, while early leader Alys Thomas of GBR fell to 3rd on the final 50 in 2:08.26. Thomas is ranked #1 in the world this year at 2:05.45.

Men’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: 2:08.74, Marco Koch (GER), 2012

Italian Luca Pizzini moved into the lead on the third 50 of the men’s 200 breast and managed to hang on to it all the way home, touching in 2:09.34 to edge out German Marco Koch, who made up half a second on him on the final 50. Pizzini improves his season-best of 2:09.91, and slides one spot ahead of Koch (18th) in the world ranks.

Arno Kamminga, who has had a fantastic meet overall, swam a very solid 2:09.86 for 3rd.

Women’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: 2:21.81, Leisel Jones (AUS), 2008

Swimming way out in lane 1, reigning world champ Yuliya Efimova established full control of the women’s 200 breast final on the second length and ran away with the win in 2:20.72, breaking Leisel Jones‘ 10-year-old meet record by over a second. She also establishes the fastest time in the world this year, which previously stood at 2:21.85 from Reona Aoki.

British teammates Molly Renshaw and Chloe Tutton battled it out for 2nd, with Renshaw using a 37.65 final 50 to get by Tutton in a time of 2:25.66. The two of them currently rank 6th and 7th in the world having been 2:23-low.

Men’s 200 Free

Meet Record: 1:46.78, Gabriele Detti (ITA), 2016

Brazilian Luiz Melo, who won the 200 fly on day 2, went out for it in the men’s 200 free, maintaining the lead at the 50, 100 and 150 walls. However, on the final 50, his countryman Fernando Scheffer began to run him down, and they ended up tying for the win in 1:46.84. That’s a new lifetime best for Melo, putting him 17th in the world rankings, while Scheffer currently sits 6th with his 1:46.08 from the Maria Lenk Trophy.

Filippo Megli continued a strong night for the host Italians with a 3rd place finish in 1:47.58, just off his season-best of 1:47.29.

Women’s 200 Free

Meet Record: 1:54.55, Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2016

Femke Heemskerk led the women’s 200 free wire-to-wire, winning in a time of 1:56.39 to come close to her season-best of 1:56.11.

Brazilian Manuella Lyrio came within striking distance of her South American Record (1:57.28) for 2nd in 1:57.99, improving her season-best by almost a second, and her countrywoman Larissa Oliveira also went her fastest of the season for 3rd in 1:58.55. Valentine Dumont was only a few tenths off her Belgian Record for 4th in 1:58.66.

Men’s 200 IM

Meet Record: 1:57.54, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2017

David Verraszto used the fastest breast split in the field of 34.16 to ultimately come away with the win in the men’s 200 IM, posting a season-best of 1:59.65 to complete the medley sweep. Great Britain’s Max Litchfield, who also swam a season-best, had the fastest free split in the field of 28.19 to almost run down Verraszto, falling just .03 short in 1:59.68.

Giovanni Sorriso was strong on both breast and free, moving up from 5th at the 100 to 3rd at the touch, coming just three tenths off of his lifetime best in 2:00.82.

Women’s 200 IM

Meet Record: 2:10.01, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2017

Ilaria Cusinato cranked out the second Italian national record of the session to win the women’s 200 IM, putting up a 2:10.92 to knock off Alessia Filippi‘s 2:11.25 from 2009. Along with the 200 back record from Panziera, two of Filippi’s 2009 records fell by the wayside today. Cusinato lowers her best of 2:11.26, and now sits 10th in the world rankings.

After a big win in the 200 breast, Yuliya Efimova nearly pulled off the double in the IM, throwing down a 34.76 breaststroke split (competitive with the top men’s splits), to establish a full second lead over Cusinato heading into the free. The Italian out-split her by two seconds, but Efimova still came within a few tenths of her personal best for 2nd in 2:11.89. Swiss National Record holder Maria Ugolkova dropped over two seconds off her season-best for 3rd in 2:12.19.

Men’s 1500 Free

Meet Record: 14:49.06, Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2017