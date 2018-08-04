2018 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Strap in for another high paced session from Glasgow, as day 2 finals will feature six finals and four sets of semi-finals all within an hour and a half.

The men will contest the 100 breast and 50 back finals, along with semis in the 100 free and 200 fly, and the women will have finals in the 800 free, 100 fly and 50 free, as well as semis in the 100 breast and 50 back. The session will then wrap with the mixed 800 free relay, where Russia (7:33.16) set what now has to be considered the world record in this morning’s prelims as it was raced for the first time.

There will be several records on watch tonight. Adam Peaty will aim to lower his Championship Record in the 100 breast (57.89) that he set in the prelims, Sarah Sjostrom has a good shot at her 2016 mark of 55.89 in the women’s 100 fly, and perhaps her 55.48 world record is in play. Later in the session Sjostrom will battle Pernille Blume in the 50 free, with Blume coming in as the top seed after breaking the meet record (23.85) in the semis. Sjostrom’s world record is less than two tenths faster at 23.67.

Perhaps the best chance of an individual world record falling tonight comes in the men’s 50 back, where Robert Glinta (24.12) was just .08 off in the semis and Kliment Kolesnikov (24.25) and Vlad Morozov (24.29) were also within striking distance. Liam Tancock holds the super-suited mark from 2009 in 24.04.

Two important notes from this morning’s prelims: Georgia Davies broke the European Record in the women’s 50 back in 27.21, putting her just .15 off the world record, and Morozov whiffed on making the men’s 100 free semis. Morozov was actually the 5th fastest overall in the prelims (48.78), but as the 3rd fastest Russian gets locked out of the semis. He came in as the top seed, and now the favorite has to be Italian Alessandro Miressi who split 46.99 in the 400 free relay on day 1. He was 2nd this morning in 48.53, trailing only Vladislav Grinev (48.38) of Russia.

The other two semis will feature Yuliya Efimova (women’s 100 breast) and Kristof Milak (men’s 200 fly). Similar to Morozov, last year’s World Championship silver medalist (and 2015 World Champion) in the 200 fly Laszlo Cseh missed the semis as the 4th fastest Hungarian (which was still amazingly 5th overall).

The women’s 800 final will kick things off, with Italian Simona Quadarella the top seed after an 8:23.93 prelim. Hungary Ajna Kesely and Russian Polina Egorova were the only other two swimmers sub-8:30 in the heats, while defending champ Boglarka Kapas qualified 5th overall.

Women’s 800 Free Final

World Record (WR): 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, 2014

European Record (ER): 8:14.10 – Rebecca Adlington, 2008

European Junior Record (EJ): 8:23.07 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 8:15.54 – Jazmin Carlin, 2014

Men’s 100 Breast Final

World Record (WR): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 World Junior Record (WJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

European Record (ER): 57.13 – Adam Peaty , 2016

, 2016 European Junior Record (EJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017

Championship Record (CR): 57.89 – Adam Peaty, 2018

Women’s 100 Fly Final

World Record (WR): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

World Junior Record (WJ): 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016

European Record (ER): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

European Junior Record (EJ): 56.06 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 55.89 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016

Men’s 100 Free Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 46.91 – Cesar Cielo, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers,2016

European Record (ER): 47.12 – Alain Bernard, 2009

European Junior Record (EJ): 48.33 – Ivan Girev, 47,50

Championship Record (CR): 47.50 – Alain Bernard, 2008

Women’s 100 Breast Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 1:04.13 – Lilly King, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte , 2014

, 2014 European Record (ER): 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte , 2013

, 2013 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:04.35 Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 1:06.16 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2016

Men’s 200 Fly Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 1:52.71 – Kristof Milak , 2016

, 2016 European Record (ER): 1:52.70 – Laszlo Cseh , 2008

, 2008 European Junior Record (EJ): 1:52.71 – Kristof Milak , 2016

, 2016 Championship Record (CR): 1:52.91 – Laszlo Cseh, 2016

Women’s 50 Back Semi-Finals

World Record (WR): 27.06 – Jing Zhao, 2009

World Junior Record (WJ): 27.49 – Minna Atherton, 2016

European Record (ER): 27.21 – Georgia Davies, 2018

European Junior Record (EJ): 27.90 – Daria Vaskina, 2018

Championship Record (CR): 27.21 – Georgia Davies, 2018

Men’s 50 Back Finals

World Record (WR): 24.04 – Liam Tancock , 2009

, 2009 World Junior Record (WJ): 24.25 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

, 2018 European Record (ER): 24.04 – Liam Tancock , 2009

, 2009 European Junior Record (EJ): 24.25 – Kliment Kolesnikov , 2018

, 2018 Championship Record (CR): 24.07 – Camille Lacourt, 2010

Women’s 50 Free Final

World Record (WR): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

World Junior Record (WJ): 24.33 – Rikako Ikee, 2017

European Record (ER): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017

European Junior Record (EJ): 24.88 – Target Time

Championship Record (CR): 23.85 – Pernille Blume, 2018

Mixed 4×200 Free Relay Final