2018 European Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Strap in for another high paced session from Glasgow, as day 2 finals will feature six finals and four sets of semi-finals all within an hour and a half.
The men will contest the 100 breast and 50 back finals, along with semis in the 100 free and 200 fly, and the women will have finals in the 800 free, 100 fly and 50 free, as well as semis in the 100 breast and 50 back. The session will then wrap with the mixed 800 free relay, where Russia (7:33.16) set what now has to be considered the world record in this morning’s prelims as it was raced for the first time.
There will be several records on watch tonight. Adam Peaty will aim to lower his Championship Record in the 100 breast (57.89) that he set in the prelims, Sarah Sjostrom has a good shot at her 2016 mark of 55.89 in the women’s 100 fly, and perhaps her 55.48 world record is in play. Later in the session Sjostrom will battle Pernille Blume in the 50 free, with Blume coming in as the top seed after breaking the meet record (23.85) in the semis. Sjostrom’s world record is less than two tenths faster at 23.67.
Perhaps the best chance of an individual world record falling tonight comes in the men’s 50 back, where Robert Glinta (24.12) was just .08 off in the semis and Kliment Kolesnikov (24.25) and Vlad Morozov (24.29) were also within striking distance. Liam Tancock holds the super-suited mark from 2009 in 24.04.
Two important notes from this morning’s prelims: Georgia Davies broke the European Record in the women’s 50 back in 27.21, putting her just .15 off the world record, and Morozov whiffed on making the men’s 100 free semis. Morozov was actually the 5th fastest overall in the prelims (48.78), but as the 3rd fastest Russian gets locked out of the semis. He came in as the top seed, and now the favorite has to be Italian Alessandro Miressi who split 46.99 in the 400 free relay on day 1. He was 2nd this morning in 48.53, trailing only Vladislav Grinev (48.38) of Russia.
The other two semis will feature Yuliya Efimova (women’s 100 breast) and Kristof Milak (men’s 200 fly). Similar to Morozov, last year’s World Championship silver medalist (and 2015 World Champion) in the 200 fly Laszlo Cseh missed the semis as the 4th fastest Hungarian (which was still amazingly 5th overall).
The women’s 800 final will kick things off, with Italian Simona Quadarella the top seed after an 8:23.93 prelim. Hungary Ajna Kesely and Russian Polina Egorova were the only other two swimmers sub-8:30 in the heats, while defending champ Boglarka Kapas qualified 5th overall.
Women’s 800 Free Final
- World Record (WR): 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 8:11.00 – Katie Ledecky, 2014
- European Record (ER): 8:14.10 – Rebecca Adlington, 2008
- European Junior Record (EJ): 8:23.07 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 8:15.54 – Jazmin Carlin, 2014
Men’s 100 Breast Final
- World Record (WR): 57.13 – Adam Peaty, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
- European Record (ER): 57.13 – Adam Peaty, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, 2017
- Championship Record (CR): 57.89 – Adam Peaty, 2018
Women’s 100 Fly Final
- World Record (WR): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
- World Junior Record (WJ): 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak, 2016
- European Record (ER): 55.48 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
- European Junior Record (EJ): 56.06 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 55.89 – Sarah Sjöström, 2016
Men’s 100 Free Semi-Finals
- World Record (WR): 46.91 – Cesar Cielo, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers,2016
- European Record (ER): 47.12 – Alain Bernard, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 48.33 – Ivan Girev, 47,50
- Championship Record (CR): 47.50 – Alain Bernard, 2008
Women’s 100 Breast Semi-Finals
- World Record (WR): 1:04.13 – Lilly King, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2014
- European Record (ER): 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2013
- European Junior Record (EJ): 1:04.35 Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 1:06.16 – Ruta Meilutyte, 2016
Men’s 200 Fly Semi-Finals
- World Record (WR): 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 1:52.71 – Kristof Milak, 2016
- European Record (ER): 1:52.70 – Laszlo Cseh, 2008
- European Junior Record (EJ): 1:52.71 – Kristof Milak, 2016
- Championship Record (CR): 1:52.91 – Laszlo Cseh, 2016
Women’s 50 Back Semi-Finals
- World Record (WR): 27.06 – Jing Zhao, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 27.49 – Minna Atherton, 2016
- European Record (ER): 27.21 – Georgia Davies, 2018
- European Junior Record (EJ): 27.90 – Daria Vaskina, 2018
- Championship Record (CR): 27.21 – Georgia Davies, 2018
Men’s 50 Back Finals
- World Record (WR): 24.04 – Liam Tancock, 2009
- World Junior Record (WJ): 24.25 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2018
- European Record (ER): 24.04 – Liam Tancock, 2009
- European Junior Record (EJ): 24.25 – Kliment Kolesnikov, 2018
- Championship Record (CR): 24.07 – Camille Lacourt, 2010
Women’s 50 Free Final
- World Record (WR): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- World Junior Record (WJ): 24.33 – Rikako Ikee, 2017
- European Record (ER): 23.67 – Sarah Sjöström, 2017
- European Junior Record (EJ): 24.88 – Target Time
- Championship Record (CR): 23.85 – Pernille Blume, 2018
Mixed 4×200 Free Relay Final
- World Record (WR): 7:33.16 – Russia, 2018
- World Junior Record (WJ):
- European Record (ER): Target Time 7:22.33
- European Junior Record (EJ):
- Championship Record (CR): 7:33.16 – Russia, 2018
