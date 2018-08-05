Race Videos from Day 5 Finals at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Five of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 200 IM – A Final

  1. GOLD: Claire Tuggle– 2:15.02
  2. SILVER: Grace Sheble– 2:15.80
  3. BRONZE: Isabel Gormley– 2:17.19

Men’s 200 IM – A Final

  1. GOLD: Carson Foster– 2:01.14
  2. SILVER: Jake Foster– 2:02.55
  3. BRONZE: Andrew Winton– 2:03.50

Women’s 1500 Free – Fastest Heat

  1. GOLD: Kensey McMahon– 16:32.94
  2. SILVER: Paige McKenna– 16:39.96
  3. BRONZE: Abigail McCulloh- 16:43.30

Women’s 50 Free – A Final

  1. GOLD: Christiana Regenauer– 25.73
  2. SILVER: Alexandra Crisera– 25.77
  3. BRONZE: Emma Wheal– 25.84

Men’s 50 Free – A Final

  1. GOLD: Coco Bratanov– 22.60
  2. SILVER: Andrei Minakov– 22.77
  3. BRONZE: Adam Chaney- 22.87

Men’ 800 Free – Fastest Heat

  1. GOLD: Jake Magahey– 8:03.72
  2. SILVER: Ivan Puskovitch– 8:07.78
  3. BRONZE: Jake Mitchell– 8:08.87

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat

  1. GOLD: Brea Aquatics- 4:09.09
  2. SILVER: Irvine Novaquatics- 4:11.89
  3. BRONZE: SwimMAC Carolina- 4:11.98

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

  1. GOLD: Mason Manta Rays- 3:43.63
  2. SILVER: Terrapins Swim Team- 3:45.66
  3. BRONZE: Sierra Marlins Swim Team- 3:48.44

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Heat 1

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Heat 2

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Heat 3

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!