Race Videos from Day 5 Finals at 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 Speedo Junior Nationals
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream Schedule
- Omega Results
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Five of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Championships in Irvine, California. The B and finals, as well as all other videos, can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 200 IM – A Final
- GOLD: Claire Tuggle– 2:15.02
- SILVER: Grace Sheble– 2:15.80
- BRONZE: Isabel Gormley– 2:17.19
Men’s 200 IM – A Final
- GOLD: Carson Foster– 2:01.14
- SILVER: Jake Foster– 2:02.55
- BRONZE: Andrew Winton– 2:03.50
Women’s 1500 Free – Fastest Heat
- GOLD: Kensey McMahon– 16:32.94
- SILVER: Paige McKenna– 16:39.96
- BRONZE: Abigail McCulloh- 16:43.30
Women’s 50 Free – A Final
- GOLD: Christiana Regenauer– 25.73
- SILVER: Alexandra Crisera– 25.77
- BRONZE: Emma Wheal– 25.84
Men’s 50 Free – A Final
- GOLD: Coco Bratanov– 22.60
- SILVER: Andrei Minakov– 22.77
- BRONZE: Adam Chaney- 22.87
Men’ 800 Free – Fastest Heat
- GOLD: Jake Magahey– 8:03.72
- SILVER: Ivan Puskovitch– 8:07.78
- BRONZE: Jake Mitchell– 8:08.87
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Fastest Heat
- GOLD: Brea Aquatics- 4:09.09
- SILVER: Irvine Novaquatics- 4:11.89
- BRONZE: SwimMAC Carolina- 4:11.98
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
- GOLD: Mason Manta Rays- 3:43.63
- SILVER: Terrapins Swim Team- 3:45.66
- BRONZE: Sierra Marlins Swim Team- 3:48.44
