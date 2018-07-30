Webcast Schedule for the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 31 – Saturday, August 4, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
All 12 sessions of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Swimming Championships will be streamed, live, on usaswimming.org (with no tape-delays, and no switching between computer and web channels to watch different races).
Prelims will begin at 9AM Pacific Time, while finals will begin at 6PM Pacific Time – the same schedule as the regular National Championships were on last week.
The full webcast schedule is below:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|July 31
|12 p.m.
|Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|July 31
|4:15 p.m.
|Distance Events
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|July 31
|9 p.m.
|Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 1
|12 p.m.
|Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 1
|9 p.m.
|Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 2
|12 p.m.
|Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 2
|9 p.m.
|Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 3
|12 p.m.
|Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 3
|9 p.m.
|Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 4
|12 p.m.
|Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 4
|4:30 p.m.
|Distance
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|August 4
|9 p.m.
|Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
