Webcast Schedule for the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

All 12 sessions of the 2018 Speedo Junior National Swimming Championships will be streamed, live, on usaswimming.org (with no tape-delays, and no switching between computer and web channels to watch different races).

Prelims will begin at 9AM Pacific Time, while finals will begin at 6PM Pacific Time – the same schedule as the regular National Championships were on last week.

The full webcast schedule is below:

Date Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
July 31 12 p.m. Prelims Live usaswimming.org
July 31 4:15 p.m. Distance Events Live usaswimming.org
July 31 9 p.m. Finals Live usaswimming.org
August 1 12 p.m. Prelims Live usaswimming.org
August 1 9 p.m. Finals Live usaswimming.org
August 2 12 p.m. Prelims Live usaswimming.org
August 2 9 p.m. Finals Live usaswimming.org
August 3 12 p.m. Prelims Live usaswimming.org
August 3 9 p.m. Finals Live usaswimming.org
August 4 12 p.m. Prelims Live usaswimming.org
August 4 4:30 p.m. Distance Live usaswimming.org
August 4 9 p.m. Finals Live usaswimming.org

