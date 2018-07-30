2018 USA Swimming Junior National Championships Psych Sheets

2018 Speedo Junior National Championships (US)

July 31st-August 4th

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, California

Psych Sheets

The fun isn’t over in Irvine. After last week’s US National Championships, which saw World Records, U.S. Open Records, and age group records of all kinds, this week, the (rest of the) juniors will take to the pool in Irvine for Junior Nationals.

Many of the biggest under-18 names from the senior version are scheduled to compete again at Juniors (though, we expect that several entered won’t wind up sticking around for week 2).

Among the names to watch are 18-year old Lucie Nordmann from the Magnolia Aquatic Club in suburban Houston, and her younger sister Lillie Nordmann.

Lillie, who finished 11th overall in the 200 fly at senior Nationals, will technically be the 3rd seed in that same event at Juniors – but her 2:10.30 from last week would put her almost two seconds clear of the field. She’s also the top seed in the 100 fly (59.63), which is her other ‘best event.’

Lucie, meanwhile, holds top-3 seeds in all 6 of her entries. That includes the #1 seed in the 100 free (55.15), and the 2nd s eed in the 200 back behind another teenage phenom Isabelle Stadden, who came within a tie-breaker of making the Pan Pacs team this week.

Also scheduled to swim at the meet this week: