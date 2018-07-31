4 Things to Watch For at the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals

Mason Manta Rays’ Carson Foster just wrapped up a fantastic weekend in Irvine which included a 4th place finish in the 200 back and a 15-16 NAG record in the 200 IM. He’s the top seed in the 200 fly, 200 back, 200 IM and 100 back, while older brother Jake is entered as top seed in the breaststroke events and the 400 IM.

Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Lucie Nordmann is seeded first in the 100 free and 2nd in the backstrokes, while younger sister Lillie will challenge for titles in the 100 and 200 fly.

TERRAPINS DUO

Alexei Sancov and Andrei Minakov are two of the fastest 18 & unders training in the country, but the Terrapins swimmers internationally represent Moldova and Russia, respectively.

They’ll clash in the 100 free – they’re the top two seeds, with Sancov at 49.01 and Minakov at 49.24. Minakov is the 50 free top seed and only entrant under 23 at 22.89, and he’s well ahead of the entire field in the 100 fly with an entry of 51.84. Without Gianluca Urlando racing at Juniors (he’ll be training and preparing for Junior Pan Pacs after a stellar week at Senior Nationals including a 15-16 NAG in the 100 fly), Minakov is the heavy favorite for the 100 fly title. He’s also entered in the 100 back and 200 fly.

Sancov, meanwhile, is the 200 free top seed with additional entries in the 50 free, 200 IM, and 100 fly.

DARE ROSE LOOKING FOR MORE DROPS

Dare Rose turned 15 this year, and he’s already climbed the 15-16 historical rankings considerably. The Scarlet Aquatics swimmer is seeded third in the 200 fly but should challenge for a title there, while he’s also scheduled to race the 100 fly, 100/200 free, and 200/400 IM.

Last week, Rose blasted a very impressive 3:51.41 in the 400 free, shooting up to third all-time in the 15-16 age group. He won’t be racing that at Juniors, but he’s going to have another shot at hitting PRs this week in Irvine.

TUGGLE AND DENIGAN TO CLASH IN 400/800 free

Claire Tuggle of Clovis Swim Club and Mariah Denigan of the Northern Kentucky Clippers hit more PBs last week, and the two of them will vie for junior national titles in several events.

The pair will collide in the 400 and 800 frees, with Tuggle holding the top seed in the 400 and 2nd seed in the 800 and Denigan entering at #3 in both races. Kaitlynn Sims of Magnolia is the top seed in the 800 and is 2nd in the 400.

Tuggle will also compete in the 100/200 free, 200/400 IM, and 200 breast, while Denigan is top seed in the 400 IM and 1500 free and is also entered in the 100/200 back, 200 free, and 200 IM.