Carson Foster Goes Out Hard, Gets 200 IM NAG Record Again in Finals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year old Mason Manta Rays swimmer Carson Foster has re-broken his own National Age Group Record in the 200 meter IM on Sunday evening. Swimming in the B-Final, he placed 2nd (behind Will Licon), and swam a 1:59.45. That cut a quarter-of-a-second off his prelims swim, making a total improvement of .39 seconds on Andrew Seliskar’s old record on Sunday.

Foster’s biggest improvement in finals came over the first 150 meters. He was a full second faster to that point than he was in the morning swim. He paid for that aggressiveness on the freestyle leg, where he was more than 8 tenths slower in finals than he w as in prelims, but the end result was still a better time.

Gianluca Urlando, who joined Foster in the age group’s all-time top 5 on Sunday morning, was disqualified in the final for a false start.

5 FASTEST AMERICAN 15-16s IN HISTORY, 200 IM