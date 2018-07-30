Carson Foster Goes Out Hard, Gets 200 IM NAG Record Again in Finals

16-year old Mason Manta Rays swimmer Carson Foster has re-broken his own National Age Group Record in the 200 meter IM on Sunday evening. Swimming in the B-Final, he placed 2nd (behind Will Licon), and swam a 1:59.45. That cut a quarter-of-a-second off his prelims swim, making a total improvement of .39 seconds on Andrew Seliskar’s old record on Sunday.

Foster’s biggest improvement in finals came over the first 150 meters. He was a full second faster to that point than he was in the morning swim. He paid for that aggressiveness on the freestyle leg, where he was more than 8 tenths slower in finals than he w as in prelims, but the end result was still a better time.

Gianluca Urlando, who joined Foster in the age group’s all-time top 5 on Sunday morning, was disqualified in the final for a false start.

5 FASTEST AMERICAN 15-16s IN HISTORY, 200 IM

Rank Swimmer Fly Split Back Split Breast Split Free Split Total Time
1 Carson Foster 25.40 29.96 35.21 28.88 1:59.45
1 Carson Foster 25.64 30.42 35.62 28.03 1:59.71
2 Andrew Seliskar 26.23 31.14 34.31 28.16 1:59.84
3 Michael Andrew 25.11 30.45 34.49 29.81 1:59.86
4 Gianluca Urlando 26.04 30.37 34.6 29.61 2:00.71
5 Michael Phelps 25.99 30.95 36.06 27.86 2:00.86

too impressed

Anyone know Urlando’s pre-DQ time?

1 hour ago

