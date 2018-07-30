Carson Foster Goes Out Hard, Gets 200 IM NAG Record Again in Finals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
16-year old Mason Manta Rays swimmer Carson Foster has re-broken his own National Age Group Record in the 200 meter IM on Sunday evening. Swimming in the B-Final, he placed 2nd (behind Will Licon), and swam a 1:59.45. That cut a quarter-of-a-second off his prelims swim, making a total improvement of .39 seconds on Andrew Seliskar’s old record on Sunday.
Foster’s biggest improvement in finals came over the first 150 meters. He was a full second faster to that point than he was in the morning swim. He paid for that aggressiveness on the freestyle leg, where he was more than 8 tenths slower in finals than he w as in prelims, but the end result was still a better time.
Gianluca Urlando, who joined Foster in the age group’s all-time top 5 on Sunday morning, was disqualified in the final for a false start.
5 FASTEST AMERICAN 15-16s IN HISTORY, 200 IM
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Fly Split
|Back Split
|Breast Split
|Free Split
|Total Time
|1
|Carson Foster
|25.40
|29.96
|35.21
|28.88
|1:59.45
|2
|Andrew Seliskar
|26.23
|31.14
|34.31
|28.16
|1:59.84
|3
|Michael Andrew
|25.11
|30.45
|34.49
|29.81
|1:59.86
|4
|Gianluca Urlando
|26.04
|30.37
|34.6
|29.61
|2:00.71
|5
|Michael Phelps
|25.99
|30.95
|36.06
|27.86
|2:00.86
Anyone know Urlando’s pre-DQ time?