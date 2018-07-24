All the Links You Need for the 2018 U.S. Nationals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s just shy of 18 hours until the 2018 US National Championships kick off in sunny Irvine, California, and here at SwimSwam, we’re just as excited as you are.

While we’re a bit shook at the loss of some big names just in the past few days, there’s still plenty to get hyped about. Not least is a trio of recent college stars who turned pro this spring and who each just signed a suit deal: Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Simone Manuel. But there’s plenty of grizzled veterans and young whippersnappers who all will be vying for spots on one of the umpteen teams that will be selected for international competition on the basis of this week’s results.

If you’ve yet to enter to our Pick ‘Em Contest, we’ve extended the deadline until Wednesday morning for all you procrastinating types (you’re busy, we totally get it, but you can multitask while you’re binge watching your favorite show). Feel free to peruse all of our event previews as you make your picks. Go ahead, leave a comment telling us how much whiffed in the picks by leaving your favorite swimmer out of the top three. Or, better yet, feel free to leave a comment letting us know just how impressed you are by our collective wit and wisdom. We like those comments, too.

When you wake up tomorrow, make sure you know how to watch both prelims and finals, and look here to keep an eye on the official results (although note that they’ll only update once each event is complete). And keep checking SwimSwam for live recaps, interviews, updates, news, and analysis all week long.