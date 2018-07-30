Photo Vault: 2018 Pan Pac Championships Team

The best way to wrap up a wild week in Irvine, California is through the camera lens. Throughout the week, we were able to provide a unique perspective on the wide-ranging emotions and experiences of coaches and athletes who qualified for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championship team.

Check out some of the best photos from U.S. Nationals below.

Margo Geer is overcome with emotion after qualifying for Pan Pacs in the 50 free. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Brooke Forde embraces Stanford teammate Ella Eastin after Eastin qualified for Pan Pacs in the 200 IM (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Kathleen Baker celebrates a WR in the women’s 100 back. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Zane Grothe takes a look at the scoreboard after breaking the U.S. Open record in the men’s 800 free. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Michael Andrew celebrates punching his ticket to Pan Pacs by winning the men’s 100 breast. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Lilly King celebrates punching her ticket to Pan Pacs by winning the women’s 100 breast. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Andrew Seliskar slams the water in excitement after winning the men’s 200 free. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Zach Harting embraces with coach Arthur Albiero after placing 2nd in the men’s 200 fly. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Caeleb Dressel has a moment of silence before his race. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Gregg Troy and Caeleb Dressel following 100 fly win. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Caeleb Dressel charges home in the men’s 100 fly. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Jack Conger on the verge of a breakout. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kathleen Baker and Regan Smith hug after tying for the win in the women’s 200 back. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Micah Sumrall is all smiles after winning the women’s 200 breast. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Katie Ledecky and Allison Schmitt embrace after going 1-2 in the women’s 200 free. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga taking off for the start of the 200 back. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ryan Murphy flexes his muscles taking off for prelims of the 200 back. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Justin Wright celebrates after winning the men’s 200 fly. (Photo: Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com)

Mallory Comerford takes a deep breathe before her race.
(photo: Mike Lewis)

Ella Eastin prior to a 3rd place finish in the 200 IM. (photo: Mike Lewis)

Nance

Thank you, Mike Lewis!

Keith

Thank you for excellent pictures.

