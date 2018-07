USA Jour 5 : 3e titre pour Baker ; Kalisz super-star et Manuel à sa main

Photo Vault: 2018 Pan Pac Championships Team The best photos of the 2018 Pan Pacific Championship team from U.S. Nationals in Irvine, CA.

2018 U.S. Nationals: Official SwimSwam Awards Kathleen Baker’s virtual trophy case is about to get more crowded. Check out our full list of U.S. Nationals award winners here.

Zane Grothe Compares Being USA’s “Distance Guy” to Trading Cards (Video) Zane Grothe has only gotten better as this meet has gone on. He picked up another win tonight as he built a lead, swimming under American Record pace, through the front half

Kosuke Kitajima is Taking Chase Kalisz out for Sushi in Tokyo (Video) It’s clear that Kalisz is saving his best for Pan Pacs, but he was less than 2 tenths shy of his best to win it tonight in 1:55.73.