How To Watch The High Stakes 2018 U.S. National Championships

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The all-important, team-deciding U.S. Nationals kick-off on Wednesday of this week, so memorize the schedule below to know how to catch all of the action in Irvine:

Following is NBC Sports’ telecast schedule of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series, presented by Xfinity:

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK
Wed., July 25 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 1* NBCSN
Thurs., July 26 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 2* NBCSN
Fri., July 27 9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
11 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 3* NBCSN
Sat., July 28 3 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships (Taped) NBC
10 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
Sun., July 29 1 a.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 4* NBCSN
3 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships (Taped) NBC
9 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA
Mon., July 30 6 p.m. 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships – Day 5** NBCSN

*Indicates same-day delay

**Indicates next-day delay

Note – prelims & B Finals will be live-streamed each day on usaswimming.org.

LIVE STREAMING: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, PlayStation and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.

Events on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA content will be streamed via authentication on NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, and the Olympic Channel app.

4
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Hswimmer

So usawimming isn’t streaming at all?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Loretta Race

They’re streaming prelims & B-finals; I included that note now.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Superfan

I don’t get Olympic channel from my cable provider so I am screwed? 😩

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 seconds ago
Ervin

So is the NBC stream for finals delayed? Or can we stream the Olympic channel thru the nbc apps? I’m confused

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

Loretta grew up outside Toledo, OH, where she swam age group and high school. Graduating from Xavier University, she stayed in the Cincinnati, OH area and currently resides just outside the city in Northern KY.  Loretta got back into the sport of swimming via Masters and now competes and is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!