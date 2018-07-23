Nicolas Albiero gives Nationals Preview

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

SwimSwam got to be a fly on the wall at Louisville’s practice last week, and afterward we caught up with a few different Louisville swimmers to get their thoughts on how they felt six days out from Nationals.

We talked with rising sophomore Nicolas Albiero about his freshman year (in which he set a NAG in the 200 fly), his thoughts on taper, and what event he was most looking forward to at Nationals this week.

Next week, Nick will be seeded 6th in the 200 fly, his signature event, and is also slated to swim the 100 fly, the 200 free, and the 400 free. He’ll be vying for a spot on one of several USA National Teams that will be picked based on results from Nationals, including the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team, the 2019 World Championships team, the 2019 World University Games, and the 2019 Pan American Games.