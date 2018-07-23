The SwimNerd Pace Clock Giveaway Extravaganza

One lucky swimming pool or swim team or swim nerd will receive a brand spanking new swimnerd pace clock + a tripod + an 8-hour rechargeable battery!
The swimnerd pace clock is Bluetooth programmable through the Swim Practice mobile application. Winner is invited to be part of the mobile app’s testing team.
Connect your phone to your pace clock with the swimnerd pace clock.
Giveaway ends 8/8/2018 (the 10th Anniversary of the start of the Beijing Olympics)
ENTER TO WIN
Get your team the best pace clock in the world ► http://swimpractice.com/product/swimnerd-pace-clock/
Follow us on:
Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/swimnerdpaceclocks
Twitter ► https://twitter.com/swimnerds
Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/swimnerds/
Swim gear contest is courtesy of SwimNerd Pace Clock, a SwimSwam Partner.
$550 is actually pretty cheap for this. using dual clocks and having to sync has always been an issue for me. can 2 of these be connected to one phone?