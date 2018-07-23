The SwimNerd Pace Clock Giveaway Extravaganza

One lucky swimming pool or swim team or swim nerd will receive a brand spanking new swimnerd pace clock + a tripod + an 8-hour rechargeable battery!

The swimnerd pace clock is Bluetooth programmable through the Swim Practice mobile application. Winner is invited to be part of the mobile app’s testing team.

Connect your phone to your pace clock with the swimnerd pace clock.

Giveaway ends 8/8/2018 (the 10th Anniversary of the start of the Beijing Olympics)

Get your team the best pace clock in the world ► http://swimpractice.com/product/swimnerd-pace-clock/

