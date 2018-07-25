Follow Along with Your U.S. Nationals Pick’Em Entries

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Wednesday Prelims Heat Sheet
Entries for the pick’em contest have closed. We will update the standings at the end of each day’s racing. In the meantime, if you can’t remember who you picked and want to cheer on your entries, here is the spreadsheet with everyone’s picks.
VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE
Good luck to all who entered!
Contest rules and prizes can be found here.
Leave a Reply