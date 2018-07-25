Follow Along with Your U.S. Nationals Pick’Em Entries

by Andrew Mering 0

July 25th, 2018 National, News

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entries for the pick’em contest have closed. We will update the standings at the end of each day’s racing. In the meantime, if you can’t remember who you picked and want to cheer on your entries, here is the spreadsheet with everyone’s picks.

VIEW YOUR ENTRIES HERE

Good luck to all who entered!

Contest rules and prizes can be found here.

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!