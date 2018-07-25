Recovering from Mono, Ella Eastin Swims First Race of Nationals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite missing two weeks of training in early July after coming down with mononucleosis, Stanford’s Ella Eastin swam her first race of the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships Wednesday morning. She was unsure if she could be able to compete this week in Irvine when we spoke to her last week, but for now is taking the meet one race at a time.

She went 2:10.81 in the 200 fly, making her the 12th seed for finals and into the B final.

While that will eliminate her from contention for the Pan Pacs team in this race, it will leave her a chance at a spot on the World University Games squad, depending on how she swims in finals. Her lifetime best in the event is 2:08.21.

Eastin is a rising senior at Stanford. She currently holds the American Records in the 200-yard butterfly (1:49.51), the 200-yard IM (1:50.67), and the 400-yard IM (3:54.60), all achieved during her junior season with the Cardinal. She also holds the American Record in the 800-yard freestyle relay with her 2017 Stanford teammates Simone Manuel, Lia Neal, and Katie Ledecky. She won all three of her individual events (200 IM, 200 fly, and 400 IM) at the 2018 NCAA Championships and earned Swimmer of the Meet honors.

Last summer, Eastin touched second in the 400 IM at the Phillips 66 National Championships & World Championship Trials only to be disqualified for the “Lochte Rule”moments later. She was third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 200 fly at Trials, thus missing out on competing at World Championships in Budapest. Eastin did represent the United States at World University Games, garnering a gold medal in the 200 fly, a silver in the 200 IM, and a silver in the 4×200 free relay.

 

3
Tammy Touchpad Error

This the type of luck to create an absolute angry monster that gets 4+ gold medals in Tokyo

DRESSEL IS GOD

That would be one of the most amazing things to ever happen in the sport.

Swimcanada

What an amazing heart of a competitor! She will do great things in and out of the pool!

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

