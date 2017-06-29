Ella Eastin, Bethany Galat DQ’d in 400 IM Final

  Karl Ortegon | June 29th, 2017

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

It looked as though Leah Smith and Ella Eastin were set to compete in Budapest for the United States in the 400 IM after they finished 1-2, Smith at 4:33.86 and Eastin at 4:36.96.

It was announced shortly after, however, that Eastin had been disqualified for “swimming more than a quarter of the race in the style of backstroke.” We’ve heard that many times at this meet so far, and it’s been called the ‘Lochte Rule’ after Ryan Lochte did his kickouts for non-freestyle on his back, only to have FINA later rule that as illegal. Stanford’s Abrahm Devine was also called for this DQ this morning, after it looked like he had a spot in the 400 IM A final tonight.

It’s heartbreaking for Eastin, who finally beat her 2013 lifetime best of 4:38.97, and by over two seconds. This would’ve also been her first chance to compete for the USA at a long course World Championships.

Right after Eastin’s DQ announcement, it was announced that 8th place finisher Bethany Galat had also been called for the same reason. Boos could be heard from the crowd after both women were DQ’d.

With that, Elizabeth Beisel moves up to 2nd place with her 4:38.55, pretty much securing her spot on the 2017 Worlds team. That means Beisel has qualified for her sixth-straight World Championships.

11 Comments on "Ella Eastin, Bethany Galat DQ'd in 400 IM Final"

FLSwimmer

This is ridiculous! The replay clearly showed Eastin pushing off after the 350 turn and IMMEDIATELY making the turn towards her stomach.

55 minutes 18 seconds ago
55 minutes 18 seconds ago
Swimnerd

This will surely be overturned

54 minutes 44 seconds ago
54 minutes 44 seconds ago
Frequentflyer

I hope you are right!

41 minutes 47 seconds ago
41 minutes 47 seconds ago
dude

WTF. That’s messed up. These guys and gals are world class swimmers. They aren’t making those silly mistakes even if the rule is stupid. When it becomes that consistent, something is wrong with the officiating.

53 minutes 14 seconds ago
53 minutes 14 seconds ago
