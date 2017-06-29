Return of the Lochte Rule: Abrahm Devine DQ’d At US Nats

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

As it did last summer, the so-called ‘Lochte Rule’ prohibiting IMers from underwater kicking on their backs outside of the backstroke leg has cropped up at the biggest American selection meet. This morning the rule nabbed Stanford’s Abrahm Devine, who was disqualified after posing a 4:17.55 that would have placed him fourth heading into the final.

The Lochte Rule got its name from Ryan Lochte, who in 2015 started doing all of his underwater kicking on his back, finding that to be faster than underwater kick on his stomach. But FINA pushed back,saying that in the IM races specifically, underwater kicking on one’s back counts as backstroke, and doing it in any part of the IM outside of the backstroke leg breaks the IM rules requiring a swimmer to swim exactly one quarter of the race in each stroke.

The rule was heavily enforced at Olympic Trials last summer, disqualifying a couple key swimmers. This summer, it hits Devine, who would have earned a spot in the A final. His 4:17.55 would have ranked him behind only Olympians Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland and Gunnar Bentz. Shortly after the race, Devine’s infraction was announced. The video of Devine’s race does has a fairly close-up shot of Devine’s final turn (freestye-to-freestyle), which appears to be the turn for which he was called.