Drew Kibler’s Worlds Trials Performances Hindered by Poison Ivy

One of the top young swimmers in the country, Carmel Swim Club swimmer and Texas commit Drew Kibler, has not had an easy go in Indianapolis. According to an article by the Indy Star, Kibler is dealing with a case of poison ivy, leaving him with itching and inflammation.
That’s not an ideal condition to have while trying to make an international roster. Kibler, who broke the national public high school record in the 200y free this February, was hoping to make the Worlds team as a member of the 4×200 free relay. His poison ivy certainly didn’t help his 200 free on night two of competition, and he finished 5th among eligible juniors for the 2017 World Jr Championships, where they only take the top four for free relays.
“This is an experience he’s learning from,” Plumb said. “He’s got a lot of swimming after this. He knows he belongs here, but he’s got to learn how to compete better at this level.”
Kibler does look to have a World Junior Champs relay spot locked up for the 4×100 free relay after a fourth place amongst juniors in that event on night one. He also went a lifetime best 100 fly this morning in Indy, posting a 53.99 for his first time under 54, leaving him third of all eligible juniors in this race.
As someone who grew up on a farm… Poison Ivy? Wake-up calls ahead lying in wait for this kid.
Poison ivy is nothing, when I first read this article I thought it was an April fools joke and then I realized April 1st was a while ago. Kibler is really talented and I root for him to succeed in the future but come on poison ivy affecting your swimming, not likely
C’mon guys, Kibler’s not complaining, his coach is the one who brought it up. Hard to know if it’s a big deal. Poison ivy can be nothing or it can get pretty serious, if you’re covered.