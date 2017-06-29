Drew Kibler’s Worlds Trials Performances Hindered by Poison Ivy

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

One of the top young swimmers in the country, Carmel Swim Club swimmer and Texas commit Drew Kibler, has not had an easy go in Indianapolis. According to an article by the Indy Star, Kibler is dealing with a case of poison ivy, leaving him with itching and inflammation.

That’s not an ideal condition to have while trying to make an international roster. Kibler, who broke the national public high school record in the 200y free this February, was hoping to make the Worlds team as a member of the 4×200 free relay. His poison ivy certainly didn’t help his 200 free on night two of competition, and he finished 5th among eligible juniors for the 2017 World Jr Championships, where they only take the top four for free relays.

“This is an experience he’s learning from,” Plumb said. “He’s got a lot of swimming after this. He knows he belongs here, but he’s got to learn how to compete better at this level.”

Kibler does look to have a World Junior Champs relay spot locked up for the 4×100 free relay after a fourth place amongst juniors in that event on night one. He also went a lifetime best 100 fly this morning in Indy, posting a 53.99 for his first time under 54, leaving him third of all eligible juniors in this race.