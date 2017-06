Glenmark 34th Sub-Junior National Diving Results Day 1 – 2017 Pune

From 28th June To 30th June 2017 The Glenmark 34th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship Organized By Swimming Federation Of India Is Held At Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, Maharashtra.

Sanuj Srivastava born on January 19th, 1996 in INDIA. He started to love Water at the age of 13 and his friends named him "Gold fish", He graduated in Bachelor of science in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in 2016. He is a passionate learner and a student who also happens …