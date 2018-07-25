Urlando #2 All-Time in 15-16s, Levant #3 All-Time in 17-18s For 200 FL

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

A pair of teenagers put up historic age group swims in prelims of the men’s 200 fly at Nationals this morning: 16-year-old Gianluca Urlando moved to #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group while 18-year-old Jack Levant jumped to #3 all-time in the 17-18 bracket.

Ulando fought defending national champ Jack Conger the entire way in his heat, blasting a 1:56.01 that qualifies him 6th into tonight’s final. Urlando is also the only Junior Pan Pacs eligible swimmer in the A final, virtually guaranteeing him a spot on that travel roster with a clean swim tonight. The DART Swimming flyer moves to #2 all-time among Americans in the 15-16 age group, trailing only the legendary Michael Phelps, who was 1:54.58 back in 2001. Urlando jumps past Andrew Seliskar, who previously sat #2 in the age group at 1:56.42.

Top 15-16s All-Time, 200 Fly

Levant, meanwhile, battled eventual #1 qualifier Justin Wright one heat earlier, going 1:55.89 for the third qualifying spot into tonight’s final. Levant, competing for the North Texas Nadadores, also jumps past Seliskar (1:55.92) in the all-time 17-18 ranks, trailing only Phelps (1:53.93 in 2003) and Bobby Bollier (1:55.67).

If he holds his place tonight, Levant should have a shot at a Pan Pacs berth, and if he can move up, he’ll be in line for a 2019 World Championships spot as well, though we’ll have to wait for Pan Pacs for that roster to finalize.

Top 17-18s All-Time, 200 Fly