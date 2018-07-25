Destin Lasco’s 49.66 Moves To #2 All-Time For U.S. 15-16s in 100 Free

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Destin Lasco moved to #2 all-time with a huge swim in prelims of the 100 free at Nationals this morning.

Lasco, who swims for Pleasantville Aquatics, went 49.66, cutting eight tenths of a second off his lifetime-best to become just the third 15-16 in American history to break 50 seconds. He now sits second all-time in the age group among Americans, behind only world champ Caeleb Dressel.

Two other 16-year-olds put up swims that would have ranked in the top 5 prior to this morning’s event. Adam Chaney was 49.95 (would have been #2, now #3 with Lasco in the mix) and Carson Foster 50.21 (would have been tied for 4th, now sits tied for 6th with Lasco and Chaney’s swims added):

Top U.S. 15-16s All-Time, 100 Free

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 49.28
  2. Destin Lasco, 49.66
  3. Adam Chaney, 49.95
  4. Daniel Krueger, 50.01
  5. Drew Kibler, 50.13
  6. Michael Andrew / Carson Foster, 50.21

Lasco finished 21st this morning and will swim in the C final. It was a veteran-heavy A and B final, so Lasco should be in the mix for a Junior Pan Pacs spot, with the only other age-eligible swimmer ahead of him being 18-year-old Drew Kibler.

Kibler had a strong swim of his own, cutting a little more than half a second to go 49.28 and move into the top 6 all-time for 17-18s:

Top U.S. 17-18s All-Time, 100 Free

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 48.78
  2. Maxime Rooney, 48.87
  3. Michael Phelps, 49.05
  4. Vladimir Morozov, 49.06
  5. Matt Ellis, 49.24
  6. Drew Kibler, 49.28

the

adam chaney swam a 49.95 too. he is #3

1 hour ago
Jared Anderson

Good catch! Carson Foster into the top 6 as well. Our rankings are updated.

1 hour ago
0SU39

Technically Lasco was the 3rd swimmer to go under 50 as Chaney did it in heat one this morning as well.

1 hour ago
Caleb

I know he’s aged up (to 19), but Krueger impressed with his 48. this morning. Nice recruiting class for UT 😉

1 hour ago

