Gretchen Walsh Goes 54.38, Fastest 15-Year-Old 100 FR In U.S. History

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
15-year-old Gretchen Walsh continues to impress, putting up the fastest time ever by an American 15-year-old in the 100 free.
Walsh qualified 6th in prelims of Nationals this morning, going 54.38. That time stands up as the third-fastest ever in the 15-16 age group among Americans and is faster than any other American has been at age 15.
There’s a slight caveat on that: Missy Franklin was actually faster at age 14 (54.03), but only went 54.93 at age 15. Walsh now only trails Franklin and Olympic champ Simone Manuel in the all-time 15-16 ranks, per USA Swimming. That’s not bad company to keep.
Top 15-16s All-Time, 100 Free
- Missy Franklin, 53.63
- Simone Manuel, 53.86
- Gretchen Walsh, 54.38
- Amy Bilquist, 54.85
- Lia Neal, 54.90
With an A final spot tonight, Walsh should be all-but-guaranteed a spot at Junior Pan Pacs, though she could actually make senior Pan Pacs if she can move into the top 3 or 4. Currently a rising high school sophomore, Walsh could also be in the mix for a World Championships or Pan American Games spot tonight.
Great. Two months ago i wrote an apparently hyperbolic assertion on an Italian forum (Gretchen Walsh is a sort of “female Popov” as stroke efficiency, and she will do fantastic things come Tokyo2020).
Now that assertion looks a bit less hyperbolic
53 tonight Gretchen come on you got this!!
What a Talent she is !!!! Usa has no worries for its sprint future …..
To make predictions for the 15 years old is the last thing I would do. Look at the list of best swimmers shown in this article. Only Simone Manuel has progressed to the world class level. Franklin has improved by less than 0.3sec. And Neal with Bilquist are not a factor in major competitions.
Lia Neal is a two time Olympian? How is that not a major factor?
I’m talking about personal bests. Sorry, if it wasn’t clear. I don’t tell that such and such girl from this list is a bad swimmer. I’m telling that expectations of possible progress can be over optimistic if they are based on the exceptional results shown at the age of 15.
Well, aren’t you a little ray of sunshine, YOZHIK.
I wish 😀