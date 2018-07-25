2018 British Summer C’ships: Young Guns Strike Again

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday’s 100m breaststroke pacesetters were back in action at Ponds Forge on day 2 of the British Summer Championships, contesting the 50m sprint. Two additional British national age group records fell when all was said and done, one of them by Dartmoor Darts swimmer Cameron Williams.

Williams had already turned heads last night in the 100m, clocking a new age record for 14-year-olds of 1:05.06. In the 50m breast today, the teen first threw down a mighty 30.27 in the morning to shave .01 off of the old age record, but then lowered it even further to 29.73 in the finals. That sub-30 outing represents Williams’ first time under the monumental threshold and proved fast enough to take gold in his age group.

The 17-year-olds’ race was won by Archie Goodburn who notched a new age group record of his own. He established himself as the top seed in the morning with a quick 28.24, then replaced that effort with an ever swifter 28.04 in the evening for gold. The Warrender Baths athlete now takes over David Murphy’s old spot on the record books.

Craig Benson of the University of Stirling and Katie Matts of Stockport Metro were also both back on top of the podium after wins yesterday evening. Benson doubled up on his 59.45 100m breast lifetime best with a solid 27.33 to take the men’s open 50m breast. Matts won the women’s 50m breast last night and followed that up with a productive 2:25.06 in the 200m breast for gold.

On the multi-class front, para swimmer Eleanor Robinson rocked a new World Record in the women’s S6 50m fly. Robinson notched a winning mark of 35.22 to earn a whopping 1022 points in the event tonight.