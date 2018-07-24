2018 British Summer C’ships Day 1: British Breaststroking Pride

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 24th – Saturday, July 29th

Ponds Forge, Sheffield

LCM

Live Stream

Start Lists/Results

While the top-tier of British talent is preparing for the European Championships kicking off just over a week from now, emerging athletes and veteran racers are competing at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield this week. The meet represents the final championship meet for both open and age group swimmers, evidenced by the best times already thrown down on day 1 of the competition at Ponds Forge.

Dartmoor Darts swimmer Cameron Williams was one such athlete, as the 14-year-old crushed a new British national age group record in the men’s 100m breaststroke. Williams earned the top seed of the morning heats with a super quick 1:05.06, his own personal best. That time surpassed the previous British age group record for 14-year-olds of 1:05.42 held by two-time Olympian Craig Benson.

Although Williams was a touch slower in the evening, he still topped the podium for his age group race with another impressive outing of 1:05.37, still under the old record. For comparison, Williams’ new British NAG would check-in as the 7th fastest on the Americans’ all-time 13-14 year-old boys’ list.

The previous record holder Benson was also in action tonight in the men’s 19+ edition of the 100m breaststroke where the University of Stirling athlete fired off a new personal best. Heading into this meet, the 24-year-old’s career fastest sat at the 59.63 he registered at last year’s British National Championships.

After taking the top seed of the morning in 59.94, Benson wowed the crowd with a new PB of 59.50 to frog-hop over Daniel Sliwinski and become Britain’s 4th fastest performer ever in the 100m breast. Only world record holder Adam Peaty and Commonwealth Games medalists Ross Murdoch and James Wilby have been faster.

In the current world rankings, Benson now slides into the 13th slot:

2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 BREAST Adam GBR

PEATY 2 Yasuhiro

KOSEKI JPN 58.96 3 Zibei

YAN CHN 58.97 4 Arno

KAMMINGA NED 59.14 5 Anton

CHUPKOV RUS 59.15 6 Andrew

WILSON USA 59.19 7 Kirill

PRIGODA RUS 59.27 8 Fabio

SCOZZOLI ITA 59.33 9 James

WILBY GBR 59.43 10 Cameron

VAN DER BURGH RSA 59.44 11 Theo

BUSSIERE FRA 59.46 12 Ilya

KHOMENKO RUS 59.48 13 Jake

PACKARD AUS 59.57 13 Haiyang

QIN CHN 59.57 15 Xiang

LI CHN 59.67 View Top 26»

Stockport Metro’s Elizabeth Harris rocked a new personal best in the women’s 200m freestyle in the 17/18 age group. The 18-year-old delved into sub-2 minute territory for the first time in her young career, clocking 1:59.95. Her outing now places her among the top 15 British 18-year-olds of all-time.

In the ‘Open’ category, additional winners included: