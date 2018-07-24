2018 British Summer C’ships Day 1: British Breaststroking Pride

2018 BRITISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, July 24th – Saturday, July 29th
- Ponds Forge, Sheffield
- LCM
- Live Stream
- Start Lists/Results
While the top-tier of British talent is preparing for the European Championships kicking off just over a week from now, emerging athletes and veteran racers are competing at the British Summer Championships in Sheffield this week. The meet represents the final championship meet for both open and age group swimmers, evidenced by the best times already thrown down on day 1 of the competition at Ponds Forge.
Dartmoor Darts swimmer Cameron Williams was one such athlete, as the 14-year-old crushed a new British national age group record in the men’s 100m breaststroke. Williams earned the top seed of the morning heats with a super quick 1:05.06, his own personal best. That time surpassed the previous British age group record for 14-year-olds of 1:05.42 held by two-time Olympian Craig Benson.
Although Williams was a touch slower in the evening, he still topped the podium for his age group race with another impressive outing of 1:05.37, still under the old record. For comparison, Williams’ new British NAG would check-in as the 7th fastest on the Americans’ all-time 13-14 year-old boys’ list.
The previous record holder Benson was also in action tonight in the men’s 19+ edition of the 100m breaststroke where the University of Stirling athlete fired off a new personal best. Heading into this meet, the 24-year-old’s career fastest sat at the 59.63 he registered at last year’s British National Championships.
After taking the top seed of the morning in 59.94, Benson wowed the crowd with a new PB of 59.50 to frog-hop over Daniel Sliwinski and become Britain’s 4th fastest performer ever in the 100m breast. Only world record holder Adam Peaty and Commonwealth Games medalists Ross Murdoch and James Wilby have been faster.
In the current world rankings, Benson now slides into the 13th slot:
2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 BREAST
PEATY
58.39
|2
|Yasuhiro
KOSEKI
|JPN
|58.96
|04/03
|3
|Zibei
YAN
|CHN
|58.97
|09/01
|4
|Arno
KAMMINGA
|NED
|59.14
|06/29
|5
|Anton
CHUPKOV
|RUS
|59.15
|04/21
|6
|Andrew
WILSON
|USA
|59.19
|03/03
|7
|Kirill
PRIGODA
|RUS
|59.27
|04/21
|8
|Fabio
SCOZZOLI
|ITA
|59.33
|04/11
|9
|James
WILBY
|GBR
|59.43
|04/07
|10
|Cameron
VAN DER BURGH
|RSA
|59.44
|04/07
|11
|Theo
BUSSIERE
|FRA
|59.46
|05/22
|12
|Ilya
KHOMENKO
|RUS
|59.48
|04/21
|13
|Jake
PACKARD
|AUS
|59.57
|03/01
|13
|Haiyang
QIN
|CHN
|59.57
|09/01
|15
|Xiang
LI
|CHN
|59.67
|09/01
Stockport Metro’s Elizabeth Harris rocked a new personal best in the women’s 200m freestyle in the 17/18 age group. The 18-year-old delved into sub-2 minute territory for the first time in her young career, clocking 1:59.95. Her outing now places her among the top 15 British 18-year-olds of all-time.
In the ‘Open’ category, additional winners included:
- Nick Grainger took the men’s 400m free in 3:53.44.
- Bath’s Georgia Coates won the women’s 200m free in 2:00.50.
- Laura Stephens of Plymouth Leander topped the women’s 400m IM podium in a new PB of 4:48.77.
- The men’s 50m backstroke was won by Stirling’s Martyn Walton in 25.55.
- Stockport Metro’s Katie Matts won the women’s 50m breast in 31.20.
