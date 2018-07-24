2018 U.S. Nationals: Simone Manuel Press Conference (TYR Announcement)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.
Simone Manuel signed with TYR! Listen to what Simone has to say about that above. She did mention that talking to teammates (and TYR sponsored athletes) Lia Neal and Katie Ledecky did encourage and aid her decision. She also talked about her pet snails, Shaka and Zulu, and how she’s actually learned a great deal from having them for the 2 months that she’s has been a pet owner.
Wow TYR is killing it with the sponsors, must be a huge investment but should prove to be a great one. Congrats Simone
I think both Lia and Katie signed TYR would play a big part. Next year at this time Ella Eastin will sign with TYR too…:-)