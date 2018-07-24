2018 U.S. Nationals: Simone Manuel Press Conference (TYR Announcement)

CHECK OUT ALL OF OUR U.S. NATIONALS PREVIEWS HERE

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Simone Manuel signed with TYR! Listen to what Simone has to say about that above. She did mention that talking to teammates (and TYR sponsored athletes) Lia Neal and Katie Ledecky did encourage and aid her decision. She also talked about her pet snails, Shaka and Zulu, and how she’s actually learned a great deal from having them for the 2 months that she’s has been a pet owner.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Yooz

Wow TYR is killing it with the sponsors, must be a huge investment but should prove to be a great one. Congrats Simone

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
51 minutes ago
tnp101

I think both Lia and Katie signed TYR would play a big part. Next year at this time Ella Eastin will sign with TYR too…:-)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 seconds ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!