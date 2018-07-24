2018 U.S. Nationals: Simone Manuel Press Conference (TYR Announcement)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Simone Manuel signed with TYR! Listen to what Simone has to say about that above. She did mention that talking to teammates (and TYR sponsored athletes) Lia Neal and Katie Ledecky did encourage and aid her decision. She also talked about her pet snails, Shaka and Zulu, and how she’s actually learned a great deal from having them for the 2 months that she’s has been a pet owner.