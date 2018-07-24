2018 U.S. Nationals: Katie Ledecky Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Katie Ledecky rounded out the athletes that came to talk with the press today, and she gave us a gentle reminder. It’s not easy being Katie Ledecky. Katie delved into what goes into a world record, and that getting faster keeps getting harder and harder. However, she did admit she’s had one of the best training blocks of her life this spring, and she’s excited to see what she can put up this week in Irvine. She also breaks down her involvement in a children’s scavenger hunt on Stanford’s campus recently. Is there anything she can’t do?