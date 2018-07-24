2018 U.S. Nationals: Katie Ledecky Press Conference (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the eve of the US nationals beginning, many top tier athletes are coming through the media zone to preview the upcoming competition and answer other questions that are swirling in the media’s heads.

Katie Ledecky rounded out the athletes that came to talk with the press today, and she gave us a gentle reminder. It’s not easy being Katie Ledecky. Katie delved into what goes into a world record, and that getting faster keeps getting harder and harder. However, she did admit she’s had one of the best training blocks of her life this spring, and she’s excited to see what she can put up this week in Irvine. She also breaks down her involvement in a children’s scavenger hunt on Stanford’s campus recently. Is there anything she can’t do?

tnp101

Love her!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
wild Bill

The best!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
Yozhik

I like her too. But her interviews are like White House press briefing: she will never tell you what you really want to know.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 seconds ago
Tammy Touchpad Error

GOAT

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago

