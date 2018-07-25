Hali Flickinger Downs Decades-Old US Open 200 Fly Record – 2:05.87

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
In prelims of the 200 fly Wednesday morning at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, Georgia post-grad Hali Flickinger took down a US Open record set by Mary Meagher at 2:05.96 in 1981.
Flickinger split 28.69/31.44/32.59/33.15 en route to her lifetime best of 2:05.87. She has been swimming great all season, and is the overwhelming favorite to win the event tonight – even more so after breaking the 37-year-old record. She is now the No. 3 American performer of all-time, and No. 2 in the world this year.
|
Fastest American Performers
|1
|Mary Descenza
|2:04.14
|2
|Kathleen Hersey
|2:05.78
|3
|Hali Flickinger
|2:05.87
|4
|Misty Hyman
|2:05.88
|5
|Cammile Adams
|2:05.90
|6
|Mary Meagher
|2:05.96
|7
|Hali Flickinger
|2:06.67
|8
|Kim Vandenberg
|2:06.71
|9
|Elaine Breeden
|2:06.75
|10
|Teresa Crippen
|2:06.93
|10
|Katie McLaughlin
|2:06.95
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY
THOMAS
2.05.45
|2
|Hali
FLICKINGER
|USA
|2:05.87
|07/25
|3
|Yufei
ZHANG
|CHN
|2.06.17
|09/01
|4
|Yilin
ZHOU
|CHN
|2.06.29
|09/01
|5
|Laura
TAYLOR
|AUS
|2.06.80
|02/28
Dope.
just watched the Mary T video. Not taking anything away from Hali, but Mary T was in a normal suit and without goggles. Wow.
NTM, narrower, shallower lanes, and no streamlines.
Bet Mary T would have been under 2:00 with a tech suit and goggles
Woo hoo! What an awesome much needed swim that I’m sure Hali feels great about. Hard work pays off!