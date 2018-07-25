Hali Flickinger Downs Decades-Old US Open 200 Fly Record – 2:05.87

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In prelims of the 200 fly Wednesday morning at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, Georgia post-grad Hali Flickinger took down a US Open record set by Mary Meagher at 2:05.96 in 1981.

Flickinger split 28.69/31.44/32.59/33.15 en route to her lifetime best of 2:05.87. She has been swimming great all season, and is the overwhelming favorite to win the event tonight – even more so after breaking the 37-year-old record. She is now the No. 3 American performer of all-time, and No. 2 in the world this year.