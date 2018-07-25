Hali Flickinger Downs Decades-Old US Open 200 Fly Record – 2:05.87

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In prelims of the 200 fly Wednesday morning at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, Georgia post-grad Hali Flickinger took down a US Open record set by Mary Meagher at 2:05.96 in 1981.

Flickinger split 28.69/31.44/32.59/33.15 en route to her lifetime best of 2:05.87. She has been swimming great all season, and is the overwhelming favorite to win the event tonight – even more so after breaking the 37-year-old record. She is now the No. 3 American performer of all-time, and No. 2 in the world this year.

Fastest American Performers
1 Mary Descenza 2:04.14
2 Kathleen Hersey 2:05.78
3 Hali Flickinger 2:05.87
4 Misty Hyman 2:05.88
5 Cammile Adams 2:05.90
6 Mary Meagher 2:05.96
7 Hali Flickinger 2:06.67
8 Kim Vandenberg 2:06.71
9 Elaine Breeden 2:06.75
10 Teresa Crippen 2:06.93
10 Katie McLaughlin 2:06.95

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 FLY

AlysGBR
THOMAS
04/09
2.05.45
2Hali
FLICKINGER		USA2:05.8707/25
3Yufei
ZHANG		CHN2.06.1709/01
4Yilin
ZHOU		CHN2.06.2909/01
5Laura
TAYLOR		AUS2.06.8002/28
View Top 27»

5
Philip

Dope.

44 minutes ago
meeeeee

just watched the Mary T video. Not taking anything away from Hali, but Mary T was in a normal suit and without goggles. Wow.

41 minutes ago
BaldingEagle

NTM, narrower, shallower lanes, and no streamlines.

25 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Bet Mary T would have been under 2:00 with a tech suit and goggles

39 seconds ago
Swammer2005

Woo hoo! What an awesome much needed swim that I’m sure Hali feels great about. Hard work pays off!

38 minutes ago

