Bill Rose, Tyler Fenwick To Be Named Open Water Coaches for Pan Pacs

Bill Rose and Tyler Fenwick have been named head and assistant coach for Team USA’s open water squad at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, a source tells SwimSwam.

Rose is an intriguing addition to the coaching roster after his well-publicized retirement. The longtime Mission Viejo Nadadores club coach retired in late 2017 after 25 years coaching that club and several decades more coaching in other arenas.

Fenwick is currently an associate head coach at the University of Virginia, and has been working with distance types at the college level for about six years, the previous five coming at the University of Tennessee. Fenwick coached with Rose at Mission Viejo prior to his time at Tennessee.

The 2018 Pan Pacific Championships will take place in Tokyo, Japan from August 9-12, 2018. The open water athlete rosters have already been finalized based on the combination of U.S. Open Water Nationals and the Gravelines stop of the European Open Water World Cup. Pool swimming rosters are being selected this week.

FULL AMERICAN OW PAN PAC TEAM